Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (August 19-25) - Stanley Hudson to Visit Canal Park August 24

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are back tonight at Canal Park to kick off a week-long, seven-game homestand which will feature members of the Cleveland Indians, Carlos Carrasco and Bradley Zimmer. Righthander Carlos Carrasco will make two appearances, Monday night and Thursday night, in relief for the RubberDucks, and outfielder Bradley Zimmer will be in the lineup for the Ducks Tuesday night. Come watch those exciting players close to home at Canal Park!

Lots of family, affordable fun this week includes theme-nights, multiple giveaways, a special guest appearance, and LOTS of fireworks! Starting with tonight's game, the RubberDucks will, for one night only, return to their roots as the Akron Aeros on turn back the block night. Tuesday features a fan-designed T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, and bring your dog to the park Wednesday night for Bark in the Park #2! Thirsty Thursday returns in a big way this week as we celebrate syllabus week and the return of the school year. For those who love fireworks, Thursday night starts with three consecutive nights of fireworks, kicking off the first of two WONE-FM listener-selected fireworks shows. This weekend at Canal Park includes Pink Floyd fireworks on Friday, Kevin Malone Bobble Chili giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday as well as WONE-FM listener selected fireworks, and Sunday wraps up the homestand with a celebration of Women's Equality!

Tickets for the homestand start at $5 and fans can purchase tickets by stopping at the RubberDucks Box Office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

August 19-25 Homestand Highlights

CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME - August 19 vs. Harrisburg (7:05 p.m.), presented by Cleveland.com / 94.9 WQMX

Probables: Harrisburg -TBD vs. Akron - LHP Sam Hentges (2-11, 5.23)

Turn Back the Clock - Aeros Night - Make sure to rock your Purple! Aeros night is presented by Summit Construction

Charity Begins at Home (CBAH) - Vorys - Each Monday is a Charity Begins at Home night. The RubberDucks team up with a local non-profit organization to raise funds and awareness for its cause.

Mondays are presented by Cleveland.com / 94.9 WQMX.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY - August 20 vs. Harrisburg (7:05 p.m.), presented by Aaron's / 1590 WAKR / First National Bank

Probables: Harrisburg - TBD vs. Akron - LHP Tanner Tully (7-10, 4.69)

"Oh Behave" - Austin Powers Night -We're celebrating all things Austin Powers. Be ready for some laughs! GROOVY BABY!

T-Shirt Tuesday - Every Tuesday home game features a different t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! Collect all nine themed shirts! Presented by Aaron's and First National Bank.

Tuesdays are presented by Aaron's / First National Bank / 1590 WAKR

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY - August 21 vs. Harrisburg (7:05 p.m.), presented by Summa Health / Sunny 101.7

Probables: Harrisburg - RHP Tyler Mapes (6-6, 4.64) vs. Akron - RHP Eli Morgan (6-3, 3.49)

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?!? Bark in the Park #2 - Bring your dog to the game! We encourage you to bring your good boy out to Canal Park for some fun! Don't worry, your dog is free of charge and will have their own seat.

Wellness Wednesday - Every Wednesday home game will be filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy.

Wellness Wednesdays are presented by Summa Health / Sunny 101.7

Thirsty Thursday - August 22 vs. Richmond (7:05 p.m.) - presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland

Probables: Richmond - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

Syllabus Week Celebration - Presented by Hilton Akron/Fairlawn - It's that time of year! College kids are back on campus. Name a better way to celebrate your first week of classes than with $1 Beers and Baseball. Well, we're waiting...

WONE-FM Listener-Selected Fireworks - Presented by Oswald

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $1 Budweiser draft beer and Coca-Cola soft drink specials at every Thursday home game!

Thirsty Thursdays are presented by Budweiser / ESPN Cleveland

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - August 23 vs. Richmond (7:05 p.m.), presented by FirstEnergy, Akron Beacon Journal and 98.1 KDD

Probables: Richmond - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

A Salute to Tremendous Walls - 40th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's The Wall - We're celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's hit album "The Wall."

Main Street Festival (5-7 p.m.) - Come down to the ballpark early and enjoy live music, kids' activities and much more!

Pink Floyd Fireworks - Presented by Bober Markey Federovich and Walter Haverfield

Electric Blue Friday - The RubberDucks will wear their unique electric blue jerseys for every Friday home game! Fans will also be treated to post-game fireworks after every Friday home game! Presented by FirstEnergy.

Friday's are presented by FirstEnergy / Akron Beacon Journal / 98.1 KDD

GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - August 24 vs. Richmond (7:05 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE

Probables: Richmond - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

The Office Night - It's The Office Night, so we're celebrating our favorite character from Dunder Mifflin and one of America's favorite T.V. sitcoms!

Kevin Malone Bobble Chili Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans)- Presented by Ruoff Home Mortgage

Leslie David Baker Appearance

WONE-FM Listener-Selected Fireworks - Presented by Akron Energy Systems

Giveaway Saturday - Presented by your Northern Ohio Honda Dealers/ 97.5 WONE

FAMILY FUNDAY - August 25 vs. Richmond (2:05 p.m.), presented by Akron Children's Hospital / KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit

Probables: Richmond - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

Women's Equality Day - We're celebrating Women's Equality Day and the 99 years of women's voting rights.

Akron Children's Hospital Family FUNday - Families can come early to play catch on the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by FedEx Custom Critical!

Charity Begins at Home (CBAH) - Pelotonia - Each Sunday is a Charity Begins at Home day. The RubberDucks team up with a local non-profit organization to raise funds and awareness for its cause.

Sundays are presented by Akron Children's Hospital / KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit

