Baumann Named EL Pitcher of the Week

August 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md. - The Eastern League has announced that Baysox RHP Michael Baumann has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of August 12-August 18t.

The 6'4", 225 lb. hurler started one game for the Baysox last week and had a record of 1-0 with seven strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA.

The native of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, made his lone start of the week on Wednesday night against the visiting Richmond Flying Squirrels and fired a complete game shutout in Bowie's 4-0 victory. He scattered four hits while striking out seven batters and walking two over his nine innings of work.

Baumann has appeared in 10 games for the Baysox since being promoted from Class-A Frederick on June 21 and has a record of 3-2 with 50 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA over 53.1 innings.

The 23-year old ranked first among all Eastern League pitchers in shutouts (1) last week and tied for the lead in ERA (0.00) and complete games (1). He also ranked among the weekly leaders in wins (1, T-3rd), WHIP (0.67, T-5th), batting average against (.148, 7th), and innings pitched (9.0, 8th).

The two-time Eastern League Pitcher of the Week (July 15th- 21st as well) was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 3rd round of the 2017 draft out of Jacksonville University.

