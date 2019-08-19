Altoona's Chris Mason Named Diamond Pro Sports Field Manager of the Year

August 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release





SCARBOROUGH, MAINE - The Eastern League of Professional Baseball is pleased to announce Chris Mason of the Altoona Curve has been named the winner of the 2019 Eastern League Diamond Pro Sports Field Manager of the Year Award. It is the first time in his career that Chris has won this award, which is selected based on voting by Eastern League field staff and umpires.

Chris is currently in his second season as the Head Groundskeeper with the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field after originally joining the organization during the playoffs in 2017. Mason, who is a native of Eastlake, Ohio, previously spent time with the West Virginia Power, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, Clinton LumberKings, and Lake County Captains prior to coming to Altoona. In addition to his work in Minor League Baseball, Chris also has experience with the Cleveland Browns and Sand Ridge Golf Club in Chardon, Ohio.

This is the second time in his career Chris has received recognition from his league, as he was also the winner of the New York-Penn League Sports Turf Manager of the Year Award in 2014 while serving as the Head Groundskeeper/Assistant Director of Stadium Operations for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

In presenting Chris with this award the Eastern League and Diamond Pro would also like to recognize Assistant Groundskeepers Aaron Smith and Casey Winters along with Craig Replogle, Chris Krozel, Cam Aungst, and Adam Boslet, who are all members of the gameday grounds crew at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

"Mason and the rest of his staff do an amazing job for us on a daily basis," said Altoona Curve General Manager Derek Martin. "Chris does an outstanding job at PNG Field while also donating so much of his time to the community to help with youth fields. We are blessed to have Mason and his wife, Lindsay in the Curve Family."

Diamond Pro® offers a complete line of professional groundskeeping products which include infield conditioners, calcined clay products, mound and home plate clays, clay bricks, marking dust, green divot sand, infield and warning track mixes. Diamond Pro® professional groundskeeping products deliver long lasting performance and quality while enhancing the look and feel of a well-maintained field. For more information about Diamond Pro®, be sure to visit their official website at www.diamondpro.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter (@Diamondpropgp).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.