Curve Stop Yard Goats 5-Game Win-Streak

August 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Altoona, PA - The Altoona Curve scored three runs in the first inning and cruised behind a solid start by Cam Vieaux to stop the Yard Goats five-game win-streak with a 3-0 victory on Monday night at People's Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Hartford starter Antonio Santos was reached for three runs on four straight hits in the first inning and then retired 18 of the next 19 batters, including 10-in-a-row.

The Curve scored three times in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. Brett Pope and Chris Sharpe singled putting runners at the corners. Antonio Santos then threw a wild pitch scoring Pope with the first run of the game. Oneil Cruz followed with a run scoring single scoring Sharpe to make it a 2-0 game. The final run of the first inning scored on Bligh Madris groundout to shortstop.

Meanwhile, Curve starter Cam Vieaux was impressive and allowed just four singles over seven scoreless innings. He retired the Yard Goats leadoff hitter in six of seven innings, and finished with six strikeouts. Hartford only had one player reach second base with Vance Vizcaino steal in the first inning. James Liranzo pitched the eighth and Matt Eckelman fired a perfect ninth for his 22nd save.

The Yard Goats continue the second leg of the two-city six-game road trip on Tuesday night (6:30 PM) at People's Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The Yard Goats will return to Dunkin' Donuts Park next Thursday night (7:05 PM) and will host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

--

August 19, 2019

Final: Altoona Curve 3, Hartford Yard Goats 0

WP: Vieaux (3-3)

LP: Santos (1-3)

SV: Eckelman (22)

T: 2:01

A: 3,356

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.