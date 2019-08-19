Hill Wins Eastern League Player of the Week

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona Curve outfielder/first baseman Logan Hill was named Eastern League Player of the Week for August 12-18, the league announced on Monday.

The 25th round selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2015 draft, Hill paced the E.L. over the last week with three homers, nine RBIs, .958 slugging percentage and 1.438 OPS while his three doubles and 11 hits were tied for first. Over six games, Hill batted .458 (11-for-24) and scored four runs. Hill compiled a trio of three-hit games throughout the week and added a home run and double in each of those performances.

The right-handed hitter from Pensacola, Fla. is batting .261 for the Curve in 2019 with 12 homers. He currently ranks fifth in the E.L. with 59 RBIs, fifth with 26 doubles, sixth with 39 extra-base hits while standing ninth on the circuit in slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.777).

Hill collects his first Player of the Week award of his career and the second Curve player to be named E.L. Player of the Week and the third weekly award of the year for the ballclub. Hunter Owen picked up Player of the Week for April 22-28 and right-handed pitcher James Marvel was named Pitcher of the Week for April 15-21.

