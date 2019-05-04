Sea Dogs Game Notes May 4th vs. Binghamton

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (1-1, 5.91)

Binghamton: LHP David Peterson (1-2, 7.31)

NEWS AND NOTES

SATURDAY IN THE PARK: The Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game four of their series on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field...Portland is looking to even the series after dropping two of the first three...Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia is in the lineup on Saturday to make his second MLB Rehab start with the Sea Dogs...The series concludes tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 1:00 PM.

THEY GOT EVEN: Daniel McGrath worked 5.2 innings in game two, as the Sea Dogs held on for a 5-3 win...Binghamton took the opener by snapping a 5-5 tie with seven runs in the seventh inning...In the second game, Portland scored their five runs over the first two innings, received a strong game from Brett Netzer, 2-for-4, 2 RBI...In the opener, Jeremy Rivera and Luke Tendler each homered...C.J. Chatham went 5-for-8 in the twinbill.

