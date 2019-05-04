Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (12-12, 3RD WEST, 9.0 GB 1st Half) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (7-21, 6TH WEST, 15.0 GB 1st Half)

RHP Casey Mize (1-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Bruce Zimmerman (0-0, 1.57) SATURDAY, MAY 4 *6:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #25 * HOME GAME #15 * NIGHT GAME #17

The Erie SeaWolves are coming off their fourth shutout victory of the season, blanking the Bowie Baysox last night, 5-0. Anthony Castro, after allowing five earned runs in 0.2 innings on April 15 at Bowie, twirled 5.0 shutout frames in his second spot start of the season. Tonight, the SeaWolves will look to move back above .500 with starter, and Detroit's No. 1 overall prospect, Casey Mize on the mound. He made his Double-A debut on April 29 at Altoona and pitched a 9.0 inning no-hitter against the Curve, striking out seven and facing two batters over the minimum. He threw 98 pitches and 70 of them were for strikes. Mize, now in his UPMC Park debut, will be opposed by Bruce Zimmerman who has allowed just two earned runs in 12.0 innings vs. Erie this season. In four starts, the former 5th-round selection of the Atlanta Braves in 2017 has held opponents to a .202 average, and surrendered just one hit to left-handed batters. Baltimore acquired Zimmerman on July 31, 2018 in a six-player deal that sent right-handed pitcher's Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day to Atlanta.

Sun., May 5 vs. Bowie 1:35 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (2-1, 2.83) vs. RHP Marcos Molina (1-3, 4.03)

Tue., May 7 vs. Akron 6:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (2-1, 3.10) vs. TBD

Wed., May 8 vs. Akron 6:05 p.m. LHP Gregory Soto (0-1, 2.61) vs. TBD

Thu., May 9 vs. Akron 10:35 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (1-2, 4.06) vs. TBD

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and two members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- Both INF Sergio Alcantara & LHP Gregory Soto are on the Detroit 40-man roster, Alcantara is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while Soto is No. 26

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, C Jake Rogers is No. 13, and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation now features five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No.1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore is No. 16 (Soto included)

- The bullpen features returner and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Casto's outing last night was the 8th time this season an Erie starter has gone 5.0+ shutout frames -- 9th quality start

- Erie owns a +31 run differential, 3rd best in the league... Only one other sub-.500 has a positive differential (HFD, +9)

- Erie has now committed more than one error in just three games this season (5/2 vs. BOW, 4/20 vs. BNG, 4/9 vs. ALT), they are tied for the least errors (13) in the league

- Casey Mize threw the third 9.0 inning no-hitter in franchise history (4th no-hitter) on 4/29 at Altoona -- the others were Thad Weber on August 22, 2009 & Elvin Hernandez on August 24, 1995

- Erie RHP Alex Faedo was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/21-28 (1-0, 7 IP, 0 H, 5 K, 1 BB)

- The SeaWolves went 8-13 vs. the Baysox in 2018 and 5-6 at UPMC Park

- SeaWolves have been swept twice in 2019 (vs. BNG 4/18-20 & at TRE 4/26-28) - Swept seven times in 2018

- Erie's sweep in Bowie was the first since 4/27-29/10 (SeaWolves swept just one road series in 2018, at Trenton (6/15-17)

- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)

- Erie pitching ranks 6th in the league in team ERA (3.24), Bowie is last (4.15)

- Bowie's pitching has walked the 5th-most batters in the league (92), while Erie is 3rd-fewest (79)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .259, while Bowie is last at .210

- The SeaWolves have allowed the fewest base stealers in the league (6), Rogers has thrown out 86% (6-for-7 CS)

- Erie's pitching staff has allowed the 3rd-most home runs (21) in the league, Bowie is last (33) in HRA

