Senators Rally for 6-5 Decision on Saturday

HARRISBURG, PA - Harrisburg rallied from a 5-2 deficit after three innings to take a 6-5 win over the Thunder on Saturday night at FNB Field.

Rehabbing New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier played seven innings in the field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in his first game rehabbing an injured left ankle.

Trailing 2-0, the Thunder sent ten batters to the plate in the third inning scoring five runs, one earned, off Harrisburg starter Jackson Tetrault. With men on first and third and one out, Ben Ruta doubled in Angel Aguilar to make it 2-1. Chris Gittens then reached on an error allowing Frazier to score to tie the game and then the Thunder offense broke out with two outs in the inning. Kyle Holder doubled in the go-ahead run and Rashad Crawford added a two-run single to take the 5-2 advantage.

The Senators rallied back in the bottom of the fourth inning using a pair of home runs to draw even. Luis Sardinas slapped an opposite field two-run homer off Rony Garcia and Ian Sagdal brought them within one with a solo shot into the right field bullpen.

Harrisburg went in front in the fifth inning; taking advantage of a Kyle Holder error to begin the frame. Rhett Wiseman made his way to third as Garcia came back to retire the next two batters, however, Trevor Lane surrendered a run-scoring double to Luis Sardinas to give the Senators the lead. Lane would total 2.1 innings of relief following Garcia, allowing just one walk and striking out two.

Harrisburg's bullpen soaked up six innings allowing only five baserunners to seal the victory. Erick Fedde, Jacob Condra-Bogan, James Bourque and Aaron Barrett kept the Thunder from rallying back.

Ben Ruta extended his on-base streak to a team-best 13 games with a 2-for-4 night at the plate. Ruta continues to hold the Eastern League lead in batting average and on-base percentage after play on Saturday night. Kyle Holder also went 2-for-4 in the defeat.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm against the Senators. RHP Brody Koerner (1-0, 1.42) will start for the Thunder, RHP Sterling Sharp (3-2, 4.88) will go for Harrisburg. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:45pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

