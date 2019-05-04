Fightins and RubberDucks Washed Out

(Akron, OH) - The Reading Fightin Phils (13-11) and Akron RubberDucks (13-15) were rained out on Saturday night at Canal Park. With rain hitting the area since the series started on Thursday, the teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1:05 PM.

RHP Ramon Rosso will start game one, followed by Phillies 40-man member Adonis Medina in game two. Pregame coverage will start at 12:50 PM with Gregg Caserta on 610 ESPN Radio and all across the Fightin Phils Radio Network via the iHeart and TuneIn apps. Both games are scheduled for seven innings, with 30 minutes of coverage and analysis bridging the games.

