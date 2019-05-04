Rumble Ponies Game Notes #24: Rumble Ponies (14-9) vs. Sea Dogs (8-16)

May 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Saturday - 1:00 PM

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

LHP David Peterson (2-0, 2.03 ERA) vs. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (3-1, 3.60 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: The Rumble Ponies continue their 6-game series this afternoon against the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field. Binghamton won both the series opener Thursday night 10-1 and Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader 12-5. They fell to Portland 5-3 in Game 2, snapping their 4-game winning streak.

DOUBLEHEADER SPLITS: For the second straight week, the Rumble Ponies and Sea Dogs split a doubleheader. Both times, (4/27 and 5/2) the Rumble Ponies won the first game and the Sea Dogs were victorious in the second.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: In Game 1, the Ponies send RHP Harol Gonzalez to the mound. Gonzalez in his last start this past Saturday against Portland at NYSEG Stadium allowed just 2 hits over 5, with a season-high 9 strikeouts in Binghamton's 1-0 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

LUCKY SEVEN: The Rumble Ponies broke a 5-5 tie with seven runs in the seventh in their 12-5 win in Game 1. It marks the second time in three games that Binghamton has had a seven-run inning. The Ponies scored seven runs in the 5th inning Wednesday night in their 8-1 win over Akron.

5 RBI club: After Kevin Kaczmarski had a career-high 5 RBI against the Sea Dogs in Thursday night's 10-1 win, Barrett Barnes duplicated the feat with a season-high 5 RBI in Friday's 12-5 Game 1 victory at Hadlock Field.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: After going a season-high six straight games without hitting a home run, the Ponies have gone yard in back-to-back games. Kevin Kaczmarski hit a 3-run shot in last night's win, with Sam Haggerty going deep in Wednesday evening's 8-0 win vs. Akron.. The Rumble Ponies have outscored their opponent 18-1 over the past two games.

DUCKS STAY TOGETHER: The Rumble Ponies have two pitchers on their roster that hail from the University of Oregon. In fact, Peterson and Stephen Nogosek were teammates in Eugene.

SWEET TOFFEY: Ponies infielder Will Toffey has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games. He has raised his batting average to a season-best .254

MAZEIKA MASHING: Ponies Catcher Patrick Mazeika is on a season-long seven game hitting streak dating back to April 27th. Kevin Kaczmarski is also on a season-high 5-game hitting streak, and Andres Giminez has hit safely in 5 consecutive games as well.

PLENTY OF PITCHING NEEDED: Due to three straight postponed games in Portland on their first road trip of the season, the Rumble Ponies will play another Doubleheader Sunday to close out the series. First pitch set for 1:00.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.