Sardinas Powers Sens to 6-5 Win over Trenton

The Senators bounced back Saturday night and won in come from behind fashion beating the Trenton Thunder 6-5 in front of 5,875 fans at FNB Field. After seeing their 2-0 lead wiped away by the Thunder in Trenton's five-run third inning, the Senators rallied behind Luis Sardinas and Ian Sagdal in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 6-5 lead. Four Senators relievers kept Trenton at bay for the win. Harrisburg improves to 23-6 while Trenton falls to 16-10.

Turning Point

The Senators trailed 5-2 into the bottom of the fourth inning when with one out, Luis Sardinas homered into the left field stands trimming the Trenton lead to 5-4 and giving the Senators the momentum they needed to go on to rally to win the ballgame.

On Capitol Hill

Harrisburg used five pitchers Saturday with four in relief of started Jackson Tetreault. The four relievers combined to toss six shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out six. Erick Fedde was the first out of the bullpen, tossing a scoreless inning. He was followed by Jacob Condra-Bogan who faced seven batters over two innings allowing a single hit. James Bourque pitched two scoreless, the seventh and eighth innings before turning the game over to Aaron Barrett. Barrett allowed a leadoff double in the ninth but retired the final three batters to earn his seventh save. Jackson Tetreault started and went three innings, allowing five runs but just one earned in the third inning. Condra-Bogan earned the win, his first double-A win.

With the Gavel

Luis Sardinas had the big night for the Senators hitters. His two-run home run in the fourth inning brought the Senators to within a run and his RBI double in the fifth inning drove in the run that proved to be the winner. Ian Sagdal tied the game with his fourth home run in the fourth inning. Drew Ward had two hits to raise his average back over .300. Tyler Goeddel had a run scoring single in the second inning. The Sens had night hits in the game.

Filibusters

With the win the Senators still have not lost back-to-back games this season.

The Sens guaranteed themselves at least a series split with Trenton. Harrisburg has not lost a series this season.

The 23-6 record is the best record after 29 games in modern franchise history.

The home run for Sardinas was his first this season.

It was the fifth time this season the Senators have rallied from at least a two-run deficit.

It's just the third time in the first 29 games that the Sens have committed at least two errors in a game.

On Deck

The Senators and Trenton Thunder play the final game of their four-game series Sunday afternoon at 1pm. Harrisburg sends RH Sterling Sharp to the mound against RH Broady Koerner. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 12:47 p.m.

