RubberDucks-Fightin Phils Postponed Saturday; Doubleheader Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

May 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





The scheduled Eastern League baseball game between the Akron RubberDucks and Reading Fightin' Phils for Saturday night at Canal Park has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Sunday, May 5 at 1:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged at the Canal Park box office for any remaining 2019 home game, based on availability. The scheduled WONE listener-selected fireworks will also be rescheduled to a later date.

For more information, please call 330-253-5151 or visit akronrubberducks.com.

