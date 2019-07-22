Sea Dogs Game Notes July 22nd vs. Hartford

July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (2-3, 3.13)

Hartford: LHP Matt Whitehouse (1-1, 8.35)

NEWS AND NOTES

HOME FOR A WHILE: The Portland Sea Dogs open up a week-long homestand on Monday night against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) at Hadlock Field...Portland returns home after a 4-3 road trip, splitting their last series in Harrisburg...Right-hander Konner Wade makes the start for Kutter Crawford, who was placed on the injured list Sunday...The Sea Dogs are 11-9 this month, winning five of nine in Maine.

TAYLOR HAD THE POWER: Harrisburg CF Michael A. Taylor hit two homers and knocked in five runs to lead the Senators to a 9-6 win on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field...C Jhon Nunez knocked in a career-high four runs, smacking a two-run homer in the eighth...CF Jarren Duran and RF Tate Matheny each had two hits and an RBI...LHP Matthew Kent took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) over five innings and RHP Steven Fuentes notched the win for Harrisburg.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.