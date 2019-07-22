NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Yard Goats Rained out in Maine

July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release

Monday night's Hartford Yard Goats game in Portland, Maine has been rained out. It will be made up a part of a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 5:00 PM.

