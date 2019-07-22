Monday's Sea Dogs Game Rained Out

Portland, Maine - Monday's (July 22) Portland Sea Dogs game against the Hartford Yard Goats has been rained out. The game will be made-up as a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, July 23rd at 5:00 PM.

Tickets for Monday's postponed game may be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2019 Sea Dogs home game, subject to availability. Any questions regarding rained out tickets can be directed towards the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

Tickets for July 23rd are good for both games. The games will consist of two seven-inning games. To accommodate the doubleheader the game time has been moved from a 7:00 PM start time to a 5:00 PM start. Gates will open at 4:00 PM.

This is the Sea Dogs sixth postponement at Hadlock Field this season.

