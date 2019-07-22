Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (21-8, 2ND WEST, 1.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (16-13, 3RD WEST, 6.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (5-5, 3.64 ERA) VS. LHP BRANDON WADDELL (2-1, 2.67 ERA)

MONDAY, JULY 22 * 6:30 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PNG FIELD * GAME #96 * ROAD GAME #46 * NIGHT GAME #70

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves get set for their final series of the season against the Altoona Curve at PNG Field. The season series advantage is held by Altoona, 12-6, and the Curve have won 10 of the past 13 meetings. Alex Faedo goes for Erie in the series opener and is making his fourth start of the season versus Altoona. In July, the right-hander owns a 5.73 ERA (11 IP, 7 ER) in two starts. Brandon Waddell takes the mound for Altoona and has won both of his starts against Erie this season. The left-hander has hurled 12 scoreless innings versus the 'Wolves and has struck out 14. In his first five starts with the Curve, Waddell allowed just five earned runs before surrendering five in his last start on July 17 versus Trenton.

Tue., July 23 at Altoona 4:30 p.m. G1: RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.81 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 5.31 ERA)

G2: TBD vs. TBD

Wed. July 24 at Altoona 12:00 p.m. RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. TBD

Thu., July 25 vs. Trenton 5:05 p.m. G1: TBD vs. RHP Nick Green (1-3, 8.05 ERA)

G2: TBD vs. RHP Adonis Rosa (3-1, 4.60 ERA)

Fri., July 26 vs. Trenton 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. RHP Nick Nelson (4-2, 3.11 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 14 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts eight Top-30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No.1 pitching prospect in all of MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Kyle Funkhouser is slotted No. 10, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17, Anthony Castro is No. 21, & Zac Houston ranks No. 24

- Yesterday was the largest deficit (6-0 in 1st) the SeaWolves had overcome in a game this season

- Erie has slugged 20 home runs in their past 17 games (post All-Star break)

- The SeaWolves stand at 22-22 on the road, but own the league's third-lowest road SLG (.343) & fourth-lowest OPS (.659)

- In nine of their first 11 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 69

- Today is the 19th of 22 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Altoona (11 at UPMC Park - April 4-10, June 3 - 5, July 11-14 ... 12 at PNG Field - April 29 - May 1, May 10 - 12, July 4 - 7, July 22- 24)

- The SeaWolves +64 run differential is first in the EL (+42 in second half) and the Curve's -1 is seventh (+3 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .249 batting average while Altoona is fourth at .242

- The 'Wolves are now tied for fourth in home runs (76) and Altoona is second-to-last (62)

- Erie has struck out 765 times (third-fewest in the EL) while Altoona has gone down on strikes 845 times (fourth-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.31) while the Curve staff ranks ninth (3.70)

- Erie relievers have a 3.43 ERA (10th in the EL) and Altoona has a 3.30 ERA (eighth)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .228 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie defense is third in fielding percentage (.981) while Altoona leads the league (.984)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-9 at UPMC Park

