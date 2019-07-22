Akron RubberDucks at Trenton Thunder Postponed to Tuesday
July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
Rain postponed Monday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Trenton Thunder at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton. The game will be made up in a doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Monday's rainout is the fifth for the RubberDucks on the road this season, and Tuesday's doubleheader will be their fifth on the road.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks open their three-game series in Trenton with Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. EDT doubleheader. In Game 1, Akron will face Thunder RHP Albert Abreu (5-7, 3.72). In Game 2, they are scheduled to go against RHP Rony Garcia (2-8, 4.87). The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets to RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
