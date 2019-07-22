Monday's Fisher Cats - Senators Game Postponed Due to Rain

July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, NH - Monday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Harrisburg Senators (Nationals Double-A affiliate) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The teams will play two seven-inning games, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Monday's game can redeem them for any other Fisher Cats regular season home game at the box office or over the phone at (603) 641-2005.

For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.