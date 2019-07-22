Monday's Fisher Cats - Senators Game Postponed Due to Rain
July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, NH - Monday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Harrisburg Senators (Nationals Double-A affiliate) has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The teams will play two seven-inning games, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m.
Fans with tickets to Monday's game can redeem them for any other Fisher Cats regular season home game at the box office or over the phone at (603) 641-2005.
For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com.
