Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for July 15th-July 21st

July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release





SCARBOROUGH, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of July 15th through July 21st:

Binghamton Rumble Ponies outfielder/first baseman Jason Krizan has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of July 15th-July 21st. The 30-year old batted .462 (12-for-26) with five doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, four runs scored, two walks, and a .885 slugging percentage in six games for the Rumble Ponies last week. Krizan, who is a native of Austin, Texas, reached base at least once in all six games he played in last week and had multiple hits in three games during the week, including going 4-for-4 with a double and a home run in a 7-2 win at Akron on Thursday. The 6'0", 185 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in batting average (.462), total bases (23), doubles (5), and OPS (1.385) last week and tied for the lead in hits (12). He also finished ranked among the weekly leaders in slugging percentage (.885), on-base percentage (.500-tied 2nd), RBIs (6-tied 3rd), and home runs (2-tied 3rd). Jason, who is hitting .260 with nine homers and 45 RBIs in 77 games with the Rumble Ponies this season, was signed by the New York Mets as a free agent on January 3, 2019. He was originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 8th round of the 2011 draft out of Dallas Baptist University.

Michael Baumann, a right-handed starting pitcher for the Bowie Baysox, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of July 15th-July 21st. The 6'4", 225 lb. hurler started a pair of games for the Baysox last week and had a record of 1-0 with 14 strikeouts and a 1.84 ERA. Baumann, who is a native of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, made his first appearance of the week on Tuesday against the visiting Harrisburg Senators and etched his name in the Baysox record book, tossing a no-hitter in Bowie's 6-0 win. He struck out 10 batters and walked two while throwing 63 of his 94 pitches for strikes over nine innings. Michael made his second start of the week on Sunday against the visiting Altoona Curve and earned a no-decision in Bowie's 8-6 loss. He gave up three runs on three hits while striking out four batters and walking one over 5.2 innings of work. The 23-year old led all Eastern League pitchers in innings pitched (14.2), complete games (1), and shutouts (1) last week and tied for the lead in wins (1) and strikeouts (14). He also ranked among the weekly leaders in WHIP (0.41-2nd) and batting average against (.065-4th). Michael, who has a record of 2-1 with 36 strikeouts and a 1.10 ERA in six games for the Baysox since being promoted from Class-A Frederick on June 21st, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 3rd round of the 2017 draft out of Jacksonville University.

