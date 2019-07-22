Vlad Jr. Bobblehead, North Woods Law Night, Christmas in July and Star Wars Night Highlight Homestand

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats' (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) most anticipated homestand of the season has arrived at Delta Dental Stadium, featuring a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bobblehead giveaway on Wednesday, an autograph session with the stars of North Woods Law: New Hampshire on Thursday, Christmas in July with the Human Cannonball on Friday, a Star Wars Night doubleheader on Saturday, and The Masked Singer on Sunday.

The Fisher Cats will kick off the homestand with a three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals), who clinched a playoff berth with a first half title in the western division.

Harrisburg's talented roster includes Dante Bichette Jr. -- the older brother of 2018 Fisher Cats star Bo Bichette -- and 20-year-old SS Luis Garcia, the No. 2 prospect in the Nationals system (MLB.com) and the youngest player to appear in last season's MLB All-Star Futures Game.

After three games with the Senators, the first-place Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) come to town. Following a four-game series split with the Fisher Cats this past weekend, Reading boasts the best overall record in the Eastern League at 59-39.

The Fightin Phils are led by top prospect Alec Bohm, the third overall pick in last year's MLB Draft. The No. 37 prospect in baseball (MLB.com) has hit seven home runs in his first 24 Double-A games. Bohm went deep twice against the Fisher Cats on Saturday, the first multi-homer game of his career.

New Hampshire returns home after scoring a season-high 16 runs in Sunday's blowout win in Reading. Top offensive prospect Kevin Smith went 3-for-5 and belted another home run. He's gone deep in six of his last nine games, and leads the Fisher Cats with 14 homers this season. Blue Jays top pitching prospect Nate Pearson is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Monday, July 22 @ 7:05 p.m. - NH Takes on the First Half Champs

In what Fisher Cats fans hope is an Eastern League Championship Series preview, the playoff-bound Harrisburg Senators will make their first and only regular season visit to Delta Dental Stadium.

Tuesday, July 23 @ 7:05 p.m. - Fisher Cat for a Day

Bar Harbor Bank is giving one lucky kid the experience of a lifetime! Matthew Beaupre of Laconia, NH had this year's winning submission, and he'll be signed to an honorary one-day contract with the Fisher Cats. Matthew will answer questions at a press conference, take the field for batting practice, and join the team during the national anthem.

Wednesday, July 24 @ 7:05 p.m. - Vlad Guerrero Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway

He's already taken the baseball universe by storm; now he's coming to your shelf! Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the third and final piece of the TriBobble series that forms one mega-talented set with Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Vlad Jr. bobblehead, courtesy of Consolidated Communications.

Thursday, July 25 @ 7:05 p.m. - North Woods Law: New Hampshire Night

The stars of the hit TV show North Woods Law: New Hampshire will sign autographs on the stadium concourse from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the first inning. It's also Goodwill of Northern New England Night, featuring postgame Atlas Fireworks.

Friday, July 26 @ 7:05 p.m. - Christmas in July + Human Cannonball LIVE!

It might be ho-ho-hot in July, but that's not stopping us from calling up the big man during his summer vacation to put a yuletide spin on the Fisher Cats Entertainment Experience. After the game, David "The Bullet" Smith will launch himself out of a cannon on the diamond!

Saturday, July 27 @ 5:05 p.m. - Star Wars Night DH + Atlas Fireworks

Presented by Bellwether Community Credit Union, Star Wars Night returns to Manchester with an epic celebration of all things Star Wars. Join us for music, movie clips, your favorite characters and more. As an added bonus, we'll play two seven-inning games as part of an intergalactic doubleheader.

Sunday, July 28 @ 1:35 p.m. - The Masked Singer + Fungo's Birthday

Presented by FOX, we're bringing The Masked Singer to New Hampshire! Can you guess which local celebrity is singing at the stadium? And don't miss the annual birthday celebration for our beloved mascot, Fungo!

For tickets to these games or any other, visit NHFisherCats.com, call 603-641-2005 or stop by the box office at Delta Dental Stadium.

