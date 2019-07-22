Wilson's Six Scoreless Innings Lead Rumble Ponies to Series-Opening Win over Fightin Phils

READING, PA - Behind six scoreless innings from righty Tommy Wilson, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 3-2 in their series opener Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Wilson (3-4) allowed just two hit and struck out two on 68 pitches in his second start back from the Injured List. In both starts, he tossed six scoreless innings.

The Rumble Ponies (16-17, 51-46) got the scoring started in sixth. Quinn Brodey led off the inning with a solo home run to left-center field. It is his second homer of the season with his first coming on Saturday night at Akron. Later in the inning, Patrick Mazeika belted an RBI single to score Sam Haggerty. Mazeika now ranks third in the Eastern League with 52 RBI.

The Ponies made it a 3-0 game on a Gavin Cecchini RBI double in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the inning, The Fightins (20-12, 59-40) pulled within one after a Mickey Moniak RBI single and Alec Bohm sacrifice fly. Reading had the tying run in scoring position in the ninth after a pinch-hit double by Josh Stephen, but Raul Rivas struck out to end the game.

Lefty Jojo Romero (4-4) suffered the loss after he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out seven. Adonis Uceta earned his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Binghamton and Reading are scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The first game gets underway at 5:15 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 5:00 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Ponies have now won four of their last five games and eight of their last 10 on the road... Brodey finished the night 2-4 and tallied his 10th RBI of the season... Stephen Villines gave up both Reading runs... There was a 42-minute rain delay in the seventh inning.

