Altoona Takes Series Opener on Monday

July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





The SeaWolves dropped the opening game of a four-game series to the Altoona Curve, 4-1, on Monday night at PNG Field.

Erie starter Alex Faedo began the game retiring the first six hitters, striking out three. He ran into trouble in the third. Chris Sharpe led off with a double down the left field line. With one out, Brett Pope tripled to the gap in right, scoring Sharpe for a 1-0 lead. Mitchell Tolman followed with a base hit, scoring Pope for a 2-0 advantage. With two outs, Jared Oliva singled to move Tolman into scoring position. He scored on a Logan Hill base hit giving the Curve a 3-0 lead.

Altoona extended the lead to 4-0 the fourth. Sharpe singled with one out and reached second on an error. He scored on a Tolman double.

The lone Erie run came in the top of the seventh with two outs against reliever Blake Cederlind. Cam Gibson was hit by a pitch for the fourth time in the past two games to keep the inning live. He scored on a Chace Numata double down the right field line making it 4-1.

Curve reliever Joel Cesar faced the minimum over the final two innings of the game, earning his first save.

Altoona starter Brandon Waddell (3-1) earned his third win against the SeaWolves tossing six scoreless frames. He allowed four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Waddell, in three starts against Erie, has not allowed a run spanning 18 innings.

Faedo (5-6) took the loss allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.

The SeaWolves and Curve meet in doubleheader action on Tuesday beginning at 4:30 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.81 ERA) takes the mound in game one against RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 5.31 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.