Altoona Takes Series Opener on Monday
July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves dropped the opening game of a four-game series to the Altoona Curve, 4-1, on Monday night at PNG Field.
Erie starter Alex Faedo began the game retiring the first six hitters, striking out three. He ran into trouble in the third. Chris Sharpe led off with a double down the left field line. With one out, Brett Pope tripled to the gap in right, scoring Sharpe for a 1-0 lead. Mitchell Tolman followed with a base hit, scoring Pope for a 2-0 advantage. With two outs, Jared Oliva singled to move Tolman into scoring position. He scored on a Logan Hill base hit giving the Curve a 3-0 lead.
Altoona extended the lead to 4-0 the fourth. Sharpe singled with one out and reached second on an error. He scored on a Tolman double.
The lone Erie run came in the top of the seventh with two outs against reliever Blake Cederlind. Cam Gibson was hit by a pitch for the fourth time in the past two games to keep the inning live. He scored on a Chace Numata double down the right field line making it 4-1.
Curve reliever Joel Cesar faced the minimum over the final two innings of the game, earning his first save.
Altoona starter Brandon Waddell (3-1) earned his third win against the SeaWolves tossing six scoreless frames. He allowed four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Waddell, in three starts against Erie, has not allowed a run spanning 18 innings.
Faedo (5-6) took the loss allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.
The SeaWolves and Curve meet in doubleheader action on Tuesday beginning at 4:30 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.81 ERA) takes the mound in game one against RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 5.31 ERA).
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2019
- Wilson's Six Scoreless Innings Lead Rumble Ponies to Series-Opening Win over Fightin Phils - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Altoona Takes Series Opener on Monday - Erie SeaWolves
- Ponies Gallop Away with 3-2 Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Waddell Stifles Streaking SeaWolves - Altoona Curve
- It Almost Happened Again - Bowie Baysox
- Akron RubberDucks at Trenton Thunder Postponed to Tuesday - Akron RubberDucks
- Thunder and Ducks Postponed Monday - Trenton Thunder
- Yard Goats Rained out in Maine - Hartford Yard Goats
- Monday's Sea Dogs Game Rained Out - Portland Sea Dogs
- Monday's Fisher Cats - Senators Game Postponed Due to Rain - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats Postponed Monday - Harrisburg Senators
- Vlad Jr. Bobblehead, North Woods Law Night, Christmas in July and Star Wars Night Highlight Homestand - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup at New Hampshire - Harrisburg Senators
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #97 Rumble Ponies (15-17) at Reading Fightin Phils (20-11) - 7:10PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Promotions Update: Playoff Chase Continues as the SeaWolves Return Home Thursday - Erie SeaWolves
- Jason Krizan Named Eastern League Player of the Week - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Baumann Named EL Pitcher of the Week - Bowie Baysox
- Sea Dogs Game Notes July 22nd vs. Hartford - Portland Sea Dogs
- Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for July 15th-July 21st - EL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Erie SeaWolves Stories
- Altoona Takes Series Opener on Monday
- Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes
- Promotions Update: Playoff Chase Continues as the SeaWolves Return Home Thursday
- Big SeaWolves Rally Leads to 14-7 Victory on Sunday
- Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrles - Game Notes