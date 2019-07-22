Thunder and Ducks Postponed Monday

The Thunder and Akron RubberDucks have postponed Monday night's game due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 5:30 p.m., consisting of two seven-inning games. Gates open to season ticket-holders at 5:30, and 6 p.m. for the general public.

The first 1,500 fans ages 14 and over will receive a Gleyber Torres Bobblehead, presented by Hyundai. Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

Tickets for Monday's game can be exchanged at the ARM & HAMMER Park box office for any remaining regular-season Thunder game on a ticket-for-ticket basis, based upon availability.

The Thunder will start RHP Albert Abreu for Game 1 of the doubleheader and RHP Rony Garcia for Game 2. Akron's starter's are yet to be announced.

