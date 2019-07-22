Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #97 Rumble Ponies (15-17) at Reading Fightin Phils (20-11) - 7:10PM

July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(15-17, 50-46), T-2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

READING FIGHTIN PHILS

(20-11, 59-39), 1st Eastern Division

(Philadelphia Phillies)

Monday - 7:10 PM

FirstEnergy Stadium - Reading, PA

RHP Tommy Wilson (2-4, 6.48 ERA) vs. LHP JoJo Romero (4-3, 5.23 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies begin a four-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils. The Ponies are in the middle of eight straight games away from home.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies took three out of four from the Akron RubberDucks. Gavin Cecchini and Andres Gimenez each drove in two runs. The Ponies got on the scoreboard first on a Cecchini RBI single in the second inning. RHP Harol Gonzalez earned the win as he allowed one run on seven hits and struck out eight over six innings of work. Blake Taylor pitched three scoreless innings of relief and secured his second save of the season.

KRIZAN NAMED PLAYER OF WEEK: Jason Krizan was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for July 15-21. He hit .462 (12-26) with five doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Krizan reached base in all six games he played in during the week. He is the third Rumble Pony to win Player of the Week honors and joins Harol Gonzalez (May 6-12) and Patrick Mazeika (May 13-20).

GIMENEZ'S BIG TRIPLE: Andres Gimenez smacked a two-run triple in the eighth inning Sunday afternoon. This was his fifth triple of the season, which is tied for the team lead with Sam Haggerty. Gimenez went 2-3 in the game and also hit a double. It was his 17th multi-hit game of 2019. He now has 24 RBI.

CECCHINI TWO-RBI NIGHT: Gavin Cecchini drove in two runs Sunday afternoon. He had an RBI single in the second and a sacrifice fly in the fourth. It was Cecchini's second multi-RBI game since he joined Binghamton on June 27.

WINNING ON THE ROAD: The Rumble Ponies are in a stretch where they play 13 of 15 games on the road. In the nine games so far away from home, the Ponies are 7-2 after they won four of five at Portland and three of four at Akron.

BOSSART COMES UP BIG VS. PONIES: Reading's Austin Bossart smacked three home runs and five RBI over the course of the two games against the Rumble Ponies last week. Each of his hits in the series was a home run. This is almost half of the righty's HR total for the season (seven).

RARE MATCH-UP: This is one of just two series in 2019 between the Rumble Ponies and the Fightin Phils. The two teams play a total of six games in 2019, which is tied for the fewest against any opponent on the Ponies schedule (with Richmond). Reading won both of the games they have played so far (July 15-17 at Binghamton).

COMING UP: Binghamton and Reading continue their four-game series Tuesday with a doubleheader. The twin bill includes a make-up from last Wednesday when their game in Binghamton was postponed due to inclement weather.

