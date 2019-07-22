Promotions Update: Playoff Chase Continues as the SeaWolves Return Home Thursday

July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





THURSDAY, JULY 25 - Gates open at 4 p.m. | First pitch at 5:05 p.m.

Doubleheader: The SeaWolves will take on Trenton in a twin bill beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning games and one ticket is good for both games.

Throwback Thursday: Each Thursday is a Throwback Thursday with special jerseys that merge the look of the team's 1995 and 2019 jerseys. The SeaWolves will offer a surprise merchandise or concessions special at 1995 prices at each Throwback Thursday game.

Yuengling Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 Yuengling drafts exclusively at the Smith's Sausage Shack until 9 PM.

FRIDAY, JULY 26 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

SnowWolves Winter Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive an Erie SnowWolves winter cap presented by Ariens Company.

Christmas in July: UPMC Park becomes a winter wonderland as we celebrate Christmas in July presented by Ariens Company. As part of the festivities, one fan will win a new Ariens snowblower and another fan will have the chance to win a $500 flight credit on Allegiant Air, the official airline of Minor League Baseball.

Erie SnowWolves: The SeaWolves will be transformed into the Erie SnowWolves for one night only. The team will wear special SnowWolves jerseys and caps on the field and the jerseys will be auctioned off during the game. Presented by Ariens Company.

Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 specials on select domestic draft beers exclusively in the Bud Light Beer Garden until the game starts.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.

Fast Play Friday: Fans 18 & older can listen for the Fast Play Friday key word to text to win great prizes courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

SATURDAY, JULY 27 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

25 Seasons Celebration Game: The SeaWolves will celebrate 25 Seasons at UPMC Park with a 25 Seasons Celebration game presented by UPMC Health Plan. The SeaWolves will welcome back former players for the event including 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer (Erie - 2015), Jamie Johnson (Erie - 2011-14), Brandon Douglas (Erie - 2008, 2010-13), Deik Scram (2008-11) and Rick Kirsten (Erie - 2001-02, 2004). The team will host a special Q&A on the field prior to the game with the players as they share their memories of their time in Erie.

All-Time Team Card Set Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans on July 27 will receive a commemorative 25 Seasons team card set featuring the fan selections of the 25 top players in SeaWolves history thanks to UPMC Hamot.

Fireworks: After the game, fans will enjoy spectacular Zambelli fireworks set to the hits of 1995, the inaugural season of SeaWolves baseball, thanks to UPMC Health Plan.

Fans can purchase a light-up product from the SeaWolves Team Store to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.

SUNDAY, JULY 28 - Gates open at 12:30 p.m. | First pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión | Erie Piñatas: Join us for the third of four Copa de la Diversión dates at UPMC Park. Copa de la Diversión is a season-long event series celebrating Hispanic/Latino culture. The UPMC Park game day experience will be transformed with Latin music, colorful decorations, specialty food & drink items, and custom Erie Piñatas caps and jerseys to worn by the players.

Kids Crew Day: Every Sunday 1:35 P.M. game is a Kids Crew Day with free admission for members. Kids Crew membership is free for fans 12 & under thanks to Giant Eagle and STAR 104.

Family Fun Day: Erie Federal Credit Union members can use their Platinum MasterCard, debit card, or show their member ID to buy a regularly priced Sunday ticket and receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink with each ticket purchased. Must be presented at time of purchase. Limit four per member.

Post-Game Catch on the Field: All fans are welcome to bring their glove and a ball to play catch in the outfield following the game.

MONDAY, JULY 29 - Gates open at 11 a.m. | First pitch at 12:05 p.m.

Buck Day: Fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, popcorn, 12 oz Pepsi fountain drinks and select domestic draft beers for just $1 each thanks to Budweiser and Rocket 105.

