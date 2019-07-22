Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats Postponed Monday
July 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
Tonight's scheduled game between the Harrisburg Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, July 23 beginning at 6:05 p.m. The two games are seven innings with an approximate 30-minute break between games. The Sens have RH Tyler Mapes starting game one and RH Mario Sanchez starting game two.
The series concludes Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. The Senators return home to begin a six-game homestand Tuesday, July 30 against the Akron RubberDucks.
