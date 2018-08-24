Sea Dogs Game Notes August 24th at Reading

August 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Kyle Hart (7-9, 3.62)

Reading: RHP Ranfi Casimiro (5-3, 3.97)

NEWS AND NOTES

TRIP CONTINUES IN READING: The Portland Sea Dogs continue their six-game roadtrip on Friday night against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) at FirstEnergy Stadium...Portland has dropped 12 of 16 games to Reading this year, but split six contests on the road...Lefty Kyle Hart makes his 23rd start of the season, seeking his eighth win of the year...Portland finishes the season with eight of 11 games on the road.

LIGHTS OUT AGAIN: Lefty Matt Kent (10-8) earned his team-leading 10th win, working seven scoreless frames in Portland's 6-0 win on Thursday night in New Hampshire...Kent scattered seven hits without a walk, and tied a season-high with eight strikeouts...Portland scored all six runs with two outs, led by Luke Tendler's 3 RBI, including a two-run homer...Jeremy Rivera went 3-for-5, RBI...Chad De La Guerra and Deiner Lopez each had an RBI.

