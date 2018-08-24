'Dogs Fall in the 10th on a Walk-Off Walk in Reading

Reading, PA - Malquin Canelo drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 10th inning, giving the Reading Fightin Phils (62-66) a 5-4 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (56-73) in the series opener.

The bottom of the 10th inning began with the new rules runner, Drew Stankiewicz at second base. Cornelius Randolph followed with a single, and Deivi Gruillon was intentionally walked. Josh Taylor (L, 2-5) fanned Jose Pujols, but Canelo drew ball four on a full-count pitch.

Reading's Kyle Dohy (2-4) retired all three batters in the 10th inning to earn the win.

Kyle Hart (ND) was outstanding for the Sea Dogs, yielding just two earned runs over 6+ innings of work.

Portland took a 1-0 lead on the second inning thank to a wild pitch by Ranfi Casimiro (ND). Casimiro notched a quality start, allowing just that run on seven hits over six innings pitched.

The Sea Dogs went to work on the Reading bullpen, receiving a two-run single from Esteban Quiroz in the seventh. Quiroz was activated from the disabled list before the game, after missing four months.

Reading cut Portland's lead to 3-2 with two runs in the seventh but Danny Mars made it 4-2 with a two-out RBI single in the eighth. The Fightins tied the game on Austin Listi's two-run single off Jordan Weems in the home eighth.

The Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) meet up on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Lefty Dedgar Jimenez (8-7, 4.74) takes on RHP Connor Seabold (1-3, 4.78). Radio coverage begins at 6:30 PM on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network. MiLB.TV starts at 6:40 PM.

Portland's final homestand of the season is August 27-30 against New Hampshire. Tickets are available at seadogs.com or 207-879-9500.

