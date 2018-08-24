Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (60-69, 6th PLACE WEST, 13.0 GB) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (61-66, 4TH PLACE WEST, 11.0 GB)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (1-6, 5.44 ERA) VS. LHP KEEGAN AKIN (14-6, 2.77 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24 * 7:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM * GAME #130 * ROAD GAME #64 * NIGHT GAME #90

Tonight, the SeaWolves look to snap a three-game losing streak as they take on the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) in the opening game of a three-game series at Prince George's Stadium. Last night, the SeaWolves surrendered a pair of first inning runs and never bounced back as they dropped the series finale in Akron 3-2. The loss, coupled with wins from both Akron and Altoona, officially eliminated the SeaWolves from playoff contention...Righty Alex Faedo takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his 11th start and fourth against the Baysox, Faedo is 0-2 with a no-decision and a 3.52 ERA in his previous three starts against Bowie. Faedo took his sixth straight loss in his last start against Bowie on August 19. In the game, he allowed three runs, all three on a home run from Yusniel Diaz, on four hits with two walks and for strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Erie homered in the ninth to avoid a shutout and lost the game 3-1...Lefty Keegan Akin takes the mound for the Baysox making his 24th start and fourth against the

SeaWolves. He is 2-0 with a no-decision and a 1.45 in his previous three starts against Erie. Keegan beat the SeaWolves in his last start on August 19. In the game, he tossed 6.2 shutout frames, allowing four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Akin has allowed three runs or fewer in his past seven starts.

SATURDAY VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) - PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM - 6:35 P.M.

RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Brian Gonzalez (6-6, 6.44 ERA)

SUNDAY VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) - PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM - 1:35 P.M.

RHP Alfred Gutierrez (2-3, 6.09 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (3-2, 2.70 ERA)

MONDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 6:30 P.M.

RHP Spencer Turnbull (4-7, 4.47 ERA) vs. TBD

TUESDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 6:30 P.M.

RHP Beau Burrows (10-9, 3.95 ERA) vs. TBD

- Bowie leads the season series over Erie 11-7. The SeaWolves and Baysox meet 21 times in 2018.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 61 of 128 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (48-for-86), throwing out potential base stealers 55.8% of the time. Rogers threw out his 48th of the season on Wednesday and set the Erie single-season record for runners caught stealing.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 94 of 130 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are sixth in the league with a 4.00 team ERA while Bowie is last in the league with a 4.49 team ERA.

- The SeaWolves are second in the league with a .262 team batting average. Bowie is third in the league with a .260 team batting average. The Baysox are second in the league with 117 home runs.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 1095 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 30-38 against the Western Division and 30-31 against the Eastern Division.

-John Schreiber is second in the Eastern League with 17 saves.

-Jake Rogers leads the team in HR with 17, while Lester holds the RBI lead at 66.

-The SeaWolves are 31-32 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 29-37 at home.

