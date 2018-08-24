Darnell, Senators Stifle RubberDucks 2-0

August 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





Harrisburg's Logan Darnell came within one out of a complete-game, and Jake Noll drove in the game's only runs with a double, as the Senators blanked the Akron RubberDucks, 2-0, Friday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

Turning Point

Noll slugged a two-run double to left with two on and two out in the fourth inning against Triston McKenzie (7-4).

Mound Presence

Darnell (8-6) nearly went the distance, retiring the first two batters in the ninth inning before faltering with back-to-back walks. He was lifted after 106 pitches. Senators closer Roman Mendez entered the game and walked Mark Mathias to load the bases, but recovered to retire Nellie Rodriguez on a pop-up to post his ninth save and complete the whitewash. Darnell retired the first five hitters he faced before he gave up a single to Ka'ai Tom in the second inning. After that, the 29-year-old lefty set down the next 16 batters he faced. He allowed a lead-off single in the eighth to Li-Jen Chu, but Chu was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double. Darnell recorded seven strikeouts.

Duck Tales

McKenzie was equally impressive in the loss. The top-flight righty prospect pitched six innings and allowed only two hits and also fanned seven. He set down the final seven batters he faced after Noll's two-run double. Kieran Lovegrove followed McKenzie and tossed three shutout innings of relief.

Notebook

The RubberDucks (73-57) snapped a three-game win streak but didn't lose ground in the EL West race as Altoona lost at home to Richmond, 3-1...Akron holds a half-game lead over the Curve with 10 games left...Akron's magic number for eliminating Harrisburg and clinching a playoff spot remains at four...It was the ninth shutout loss of the season for the Ducks...The teams paused after the third inning for the annual "Home Run for Life" ceremony in partnership with Akron Children's Hospital...Time of game: 2:21... Attendance: 8,354 (sellout).

On the Pond

The RubberDucks and Senators will play the middle game of the series on Saturday night at 7:05. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.