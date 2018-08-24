Rabago Joins Thunder in Hartford
August 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
The New York Yankees have made a move affecting the Thunder roster.
- C Chris Rabago - Claimed off waivers from Colorado, outrighted off 40-man roster and reported to Trenton (#26)
- C Ryan Lidge - Transferred from Trenton to Charleston
Please note RHP Hodbie Harris is wearing #67
The moves leave the Thunder with 24 active players on the roster which is one shy of the Eastern League maximum.
The 2018 season, the 25th in franchise history, continues tonight at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford, CT. RHP Brian Keller gets the ball for the Thunder tonight, RHP Jesus Tinoco will go for the Hartford Yard Goats. Pre-game coverage begins on 920 AM The Jersey at 6:50pm with Jon Mozes and Spenser Smith. The game will also be available online at www.trentonthunder.com/broadcast
