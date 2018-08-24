Senators Homestand Preview - August 27 to 30

Monday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Erie SeaWolves (AA Tigers), gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Military Monday presented by Donegal Insurance Group and WHP 580. To say 'thank you' for all you've done serving our country, we're offering all current members and veterans of the military a free box seat ticket to the game. Their families are welcome to half-price box seat tickets. Ticket promotion is only valid at the box office.

Tuesday, August 28, at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Erie SeaWolves (AA Tigers), gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Karns Max Saver Tuesday presented by Karns! Bring your Karns receipt to the box office for buy 1, get 1 free box, field box, dugout box, LB Smith Value Seats and Ollies Cheap Seat tickets for that night's game! Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Ticket offer excludes Club seats. Max four tickets per receipt.

AAA Tuesday presented by AAA Central Penn. Show your AAA membership card and receive a buy 1, get 1 free box, field box, dugout box, LB Smith Value Seats and Ollies Cheap Seat tickets for that night's game! Ticket offer excludes Club seats. Max four tickets per membership.

Tasty Tuesday! An $8 ticket add-on is available for purchase which includes a hot dog, popcorn, nachos, soda, and a mighty mini ice cream sandwich! Tasty Tuesday add-ons are available online, over the phone, or at the FNB Field box office!

Wednesday, August 29, at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Erie SeaWolves (AA Tigers), gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Wet-Nose Wednesday presented by Rossmoyne Animal Emergency Trauma Center. Your favorite four-legged friend is invited to the park with you every Wednesday!

Two-For-One Hot Dogs presented by Kessler's and Stroehmann. Every Wednesday night fans may purchase two hot dogs for the price of one.

Thursday, August 30, at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Erie SeaWolves (AA Tigers), gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks presented by Mid-Atlantic Industrial Equipment and 105.7 The X. Stick around post-game for the best fireworks in Central PA.

Fan Appreciation Day. Thank you for being the best fans in baseball! It's Fan Appreciation Day and all fans receive a giveaway while supplies last.

Craft Beer Thursday. This week enjoy Desperate Times German Pilsner Thursday night from 6:00-8:00 p.m for only $3 per serving.

Community Aid Free Parking presented by Community Aid. Bring a full bag of clothes to donate and park for free! Donations will be accepted at City Island as you are parking.

Trivia Night! Join us for trivia on the center field boardwalk from 7:00-8:00 p.m. The top two teams each receive a prize. For more information on trivia night please visit senatorsbaseball.com

