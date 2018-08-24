Thunder Strike Down Hartford Winning Streak

August 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





HARTFORD- Brian Keller turned in a quality start and reliever Matt Wivinis struck out the tying run, Roberto Ramos, to end the game, as the Trenton Thunder defeated Hartford, 4-2, Friday night, before 6,850 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Second place Trenton (70-60) reduced its magic number for clinching a play off spot to three games, while snapping the Yard Goats four-game winning streak in the process.

It was Hartford's 41st sellout of the season, tying last year's total, with six home games remaining. For the season, the Yard Goats have drawn 367,842.

Trenton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, against Hartford starter Jesus Tinoco, on a run-scoring ground out by Jeff Hendrix and an RBI-single by Danienger Perez. Playing as Los Chivos de Hartford, the home team bounced back in the fourth with a double by Drew Weeks and a run-scoring single by Sam Hilliard, off of Trenton starter Brian Keller.

The Yankees affiliate added a run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Jhalan Jackson, but Hartford (60-67) answered in its half with a home run by Brian Mundell, his seventh of the season. However, Trenton picked up an insurance run in the eighth on three straight walks and a fielder's choice error.

Keller, who notched the win, pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out eight. Tinoco went six innings for Hartford, giving up two runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out six.

Scott Burcham, Drew Weeks and Brandon Bednar each had two hits to lead Hartford's nine-hit attack. Wendell Rijo and Perez each had two hits for Trenton.

Game two of the series is Saturday night at 6:05. RH Rico Garcia will pitch for the Yard Goats against LH Ryan Bollinger for the Yankees affiliate.

The game will be televised on Vantage Sportsnet, broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and streamed on newsradio1410.iheart.com and MiLB.com.

Trenton 4-8-0Hartford 2-9-1

WP: Brian Keller (10-8)

LP: Jesus Tinoco (7-12)

S: Matt Wivinis (3)

HR: Mundell (7)

T- 2:51

A- 6,850

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.