Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #130 - Rumble Ponies (60-69) at Fisher Cats (71-56) - 7:05 PM

"The ballplayer who loses his head, who can't keep his cool, is worse than no ballplayer at all." -Lou Gehrig

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(60-69), 5th Eastern Division, 11.0 GB

(New York Mets)

NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS

(71-56), 1st Eastern Division, 3.0 GA

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Friday - 7:05 PM

Northeast Delta Dental Stadium - Manchester, NH

RHP Justin Dunn (6-4, 3.11) vs. RHP Jordan Romano (11-7, 3.57)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

LAST GAME RECAP: The Rumble Ponies lost a one-run game to the Yard Goats for the second straight night, dropping a 2-1 contest on Thursday at Dunkin Donuts Park. It's the second straight two-game series in which Binghamton has been swept. Patrick Mazeika's fourth-inning home run was Binghamton's only source of offense - all 3 of the game's runs were scored in the fourth inning.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Justin Dunn makes his 13th Eastern League start and first against New Hampshire. The Double-A rookie was a winner his last time out, tossing seven innings of one-run baseball against Reading. He allowed just two hits in his sixth Eastern League win of the season. Dunn has picked up a decision in seven of his last eight starts.

MAZ ATTACKS: Patrick Mazeika has homered in back-to-back games and has three over his last 10 games. The Eastern League Mid-Season All-Star is 14-for-34 (.412) in August.

POWER PONIES: Binghamton has hit a home run in eight straight games. Prior to this stretch, the Ponies hadn't hit long balls in back-to-back games since July 15 & 16.

ARMS DEALING: Rumble Ponies starters have pitched at least five innings in 18 consecutive starts, dating back to August 4. Franklyn Kilome was the last Rumble Pony to be chased before completing five innings.

VILLINES SHINES: Stephen Villines struck out five batters in his two relief innings on Thursday, tied for the most by a Rumble Ponies reliever this season. Gerson Bautista also whiffed five out of the bullpen on April 9 against Akron.

BOTTOM BUST: The six through nine hitters in Binghamton's lineup finished 1-for-14 on Thursday for the second straight night. They finished 2-for-28 in the two-game series at Hartford, while the one through five batters went 12-for-38.

CLOSING TIME: Binghamton's elimination number for the Eastern League playoffs slipped to two after Thursday's loss.

MEETING IN MANCHESTER: The Rumble Ponies play at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium for the first time since May 19

FACING THE FISHER CATS: Binghamton and New Hampshire have split their first 16 games this season. Friday marks their first matchup since a June 3 twin bill at NYSEG Stadium. The last four meetings between the Ponies and 'Cats have been doubleheaders.

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies and Fisher Cats continue their three-game series on Saturday evening. Nabil Crismatt makes his return to the Rumble Ponies against New Hampshire RHP Hector Perez. First pitch at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium is slated for 7:05 PM.

