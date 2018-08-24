Binghamton Baseball Shrine Inductions to be Held September 1

BINGHAMTON, NY - Former general manager Jim Weed, the Little League World Champion Maine-Endwell team, and benefactor Marion O'Connor will be formally inducted into Binghamton's Baseball Shrine on Saturday, September 1 in a ceremony presented by IBM starting at 5:30 PM before the Rumble Ponies play the Portland Sea Dogs.

Created in 1993, Binghamton's Baseball Shrine honors the individuals who contributed to America's pastime in the Southern Tier. The elite club boasts 68 members with additional worthy candidates inducted annually. A list of all inductees is included with release.

Weed capped his 21 years of service to the Binghamton franchise by serving as General Manager from 2010 through 2017. Starting as a ticket intern in 1996, the Canisteo, NY native rose through the ranks before eventually leading the organization. He was named the New York Mets Minor League Executive of the Year in 2011 and helped guide the franchise during their transition from the B-Mets to the Rumble Ponies in 2016.

The Maine-Endwell Little League captured the attention of the baseball world in the summer of 2016 by winning the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. The gritty group of 11 players, led by head coach Scott Rush, beat Seoul, South Korea on August 28, 2016, becoming the first American team to win the tournament in a half-decade and the first from New York since 1964. The team was also awarded the Jack Losch Little League Baseball Team Sportsmanship Award for their exemplary on-field and off-field conduct.

A lifelong fan of Binghamton baseball, O'Connor made a posthumous donation through her estate to the Rumble Ponies to be used for maintenance, repairs, general expenses, and special projects. Her special contribution was used for stadium concessions area improvements and the installation of safety netting to provide a safer and more efficient fan-friendly experience at the ballpark.

