Thunder Win Intense Battle with Goats

August 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





HARTFORD, Conn. - The Thunder staved off late threats and held on to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats, 4-2, on Friday night at Dunkin Donuts Park.

The win shrunk the Thunder's magic number to three.

Brian Keller delivered his team-leading eighth quality start for the Thunder (70-60), limiting Hartford (60-67) to just two runs over six and one-third innings, striking out eight.

Jorge Saez singled and took third on a Rashad Crawford double to open the top of the second inning against right-hander Jesus Tinoco. Jeff Hendrix plated Saez with a groundout to first, and Danienger Perez followed with an RBI-single to right field for a 2-0 Trenton lead.

The Yard Goats fought back in the fourth inning, as Drew Weeks doubled and scored on a Sam Hilliard single, but Keller induced an inning-ending double-play grounder to hold the one-run advantage.

Trenton loaded the bases with one out in top of the seventh, but were able to produce just one run via a Jhalan Jackson sacrifice fly to center field.

With the Thunder leading, 3-1, Brian Mundell led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run just over the wall in left-center. Brandon Bednar followed with a single and Nelson Molina walked, and Robbie Perkins laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third. Phillip Diehl then entered in relief of Keller and got Omar Carrizales to pop out to third. The Thunder intentionally walked Scott Burcham to load the bases, and Diehl proceeded to strike out Roberto Ramos looking, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs.

In the eighth, the Thunder added a final insurance run. After reliever Parker French filled the bases with three consecutive walks, Bruce Caldwell hit a groundball toward the second base bag. A backhand glove-flip by Brandon Bednar to shortstop Burcham went wild, allowing one run to score, but Crawford was thrown out at home plate attempting to score a second run on the play.

Matt Wivinis worked around a two-out single in the ninth to record the save.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. against the Yard Goats. LHP Ryan Bollinger (7-5, 4.03) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Rico Garcia (6-1, 2.37) will go for Hartford. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

