Darnell Dominates 'Ducks in 2-0 Win

August 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Harrisburg Senators shutout the Akron RubberDucks 2-0 Friday night at Canal Park. Logan Darnell hurled a masterful eight and two-third shutout innings as the Senators snapped their five-game losing skid.

The Senators scored the only runs of the game in the fourth. Carter Kieboom led off the frame with a single, and stole second and third. After Dan Gamache walked, Jake Noll drove in both with a two-run double into left-center.

That was all the Senators pitching staff needed. Senators starting pitcher Logan Darnell allowed a single to Ka'ai Tom in the second before retiring the next 16 'Duck batters. That streak was broken by Li-Jen Chu who singled to leadoff the eighth, however he was thrown out by Hunter Jones at second base trying to stretch the hit into a double.

The left-hander faced just one over the minimum until back-to-back walks with two outs in the ninth, after which he was removed from the game for reliever Roman Mendez. After Mark Mathias walked to load the bases, Nellie Rodriguez popped out to shortstop Carter Kieboom to end the ball game and close out the 2-0 win. Mendez picked up his ninth save of the season as he stranded both the tying run and go-ahead run on base.

Darnell (8-6) worked eight and two-thirds shutout innings, limiting the 'Ducks to two hits and two walks, while tying a personal season-high with seven strikeouts. The eight and two-thirds frames are the most innings pitched by a Senator this season.

'Duck starter Triston McKenzie (7-4) took the loss after pitching six innings of two-run ball.

The Senators and 'Ducks continue their series Saturday night. Wil Crowe takes the bump for the Senators while Akron counters with starter Jake Paulson. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Harrisburg 96.5 & 95.3 FM and 1400 AM or at www.cbssportsharrisburg.com beginning at 6:50 p.m.

