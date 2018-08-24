Hartford's Kyle Calhoon Named Diamond Pro Sports Field Manager of the Year

PORTLAND, MAINE - The Eastern League of Professional Baseball is pleased to announce Kyle Calhoon of the Hartford Yard Goats has been named the winner of the 2018 Eastern League Diamond Pro Sports Field Manager of the Year Award. This marks the second consecutive season that Kyle has won this award, which is selected based on voting by Eastern League field staff and umpires.

Kyle is currently in his third season as the Sports Turf Manager with the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park. He was instrumental in the planning and design of the playing surface and agronomics program of the new ballpark. Prior to becoming a member of the Yard Goats franchise Kyle was the Grounds Manager at Levi's Stadium for the National Football League's San Francisco 49ers in 2014. Kyle was also the assistant groundkeeper for the New York Yankees from 2012-2014. Calhoon is a native of Mentor, Ohio had the opportunity to work on the grounds crew for his hometown Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Lake County Captains. Kyle, who currently resides in Manchester, CT, is graduate of Walsh University and has a sports management certificate from Penn State.

In presenting Kyle with this award the Eastern League and Diamond Pro would also like to recognize Assistant Groundskeeper Matthew Picard along with the rest of the game day grounds staff at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

"This is once again a most-deserved award for Kyle Calhoon and the Grounds Crew at Dunkin' Donuts Park," said Hartford Yard Goats President Tim Restall. "The work ethic, dedication, and passion that they shows on a daily basis are second to none."

Diamond Pro® offers a complete line of professional groundskeeping products which include infield conditioners, calcined clay products, mound and home plate clays, clay bricks, marking dust, green divot sand, infield and warning track mixes.

