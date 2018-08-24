Limited Tickets Remain Tonight

August 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) Aug. 24, 2018 - The Akron RubberDucks announced there are limited tickets remaining for tonight's 7:05 p.m. game vs. the Harrisburg Senators.

Tickets are still available for the remainder of the weekend as the RubberDucks face the Senators at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday and 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. With two wins this series, the RubberDucks would knock out the third-place Senators and qualify for the 2018 Eastern League Playoffs. Tickets also remain through the end of the final regular-season homestand, which concludes Aug. 30.

Tickets start at $5 and fans can purchase tickets at the box office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

All tickets for the 2018 Eastern League Playoffs are also now on sale, starting as low as $5 with advanced purchase. All playoff games at Canal Park will include one of the team's famous themed post-game fireworks shows, unique promotions and in-game contests that have made RubberDucks baseball Northeast Ohio's home for affordable, family fun.

SATURDAY (7:05 p.m.) & SUNDAY (2:05 p.m.) HIGHLIGHTS vs. Harrisburg Senators:

GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - AUGUST 25 vs. HARRISBURG (7:05 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers/97.5 WONE

Probables: Harrisburg- RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 4.80) vs. Akron - RHP Kyle Dowdy (3-8, 6.48)

Scrubs Night: We're in the business of no lawsuits - just like Ted! Join us for Scrubs Night and meet Sam Lloyd aka Ted Buckland. We're super confident it will be a great night...or in Ted's case - not?

Ted Buckland Bobblehead - First 1,000 fans, presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General

Sam Lloyd Appearance - Sam Lloyd aka Ted Buckland from "Scrubs" will be visiting Canal Park!

VIP Meet & Greet w/ Sam Lloyd - get a private, limited audience meet & greet with Sam from 5-6 p.m., along with a guaranteed Ted Buckland giveaway, all-you-can-eat picnic, and seat for the game in the Serra Auto Park Fowl Territory! Sam will also be available at the Tiki Bar Stage area from 7 - 8 p.m. open to the public!

Shirts Off Our Backs - Saturday (Cream) Jersey Auction - Fans can bid and win the authentic, original game-worn cream jerseys that date back to the first RubberDucks' season in 2014!

Phil Collins Fireworks - Presented by Ohio Savings Bank

SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAY - AUGUST 26 vs. HARRISBURG (2:05 p.m.), presented by Akron Children's Hospital/KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit

Probables: Harrisburg - RHP Cesar Vargas (1-1, 4.91) vs. Akron - LHP Sean Brady (5-7, 4.89)

Mascot Birthday Bash: Fans can celebrate the mascots' birthdays by bring a new, unwrapped children's toy to the August 26 game and receive a special $7 ticket at the RubberDucks Box Office for the August 26 game. Toys will be donated to Summit County Children Services. Presented by Summit County Children Services.

A Celebration of Linner

Family FUNday - Play catch on the field before the game, get player autographs, enjoy a $2 hot dog and so much more! Presented by Akron Children's Hospital.

Kids Run The Bases - After the game, all kids are welcome to head onto the field and run the bases - just like after hitting a home run! Presented by Safelite Auto Glass.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2018 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 22nd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.