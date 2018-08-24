Limited Tickets Remain Tonight
August 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) Aug. 24, 2018 - The Akron RubberDucks announced there are limited tickets remaining for tonight's 7:05 p.m. game vs. the Harrisburg Senators.
Tickets are still available for the remainder of the weekend as the RubberDucks face the Senators at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday and 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. With two wins this series, the RubberDucks would knock out the third-place Senators and qualify for the 2018 Eastern League Playoffs. Tickets also remain through the end of the final regular-season homestand, which concludes Aug. 30.
Tickets start at $5 and fans can purchase tickets at the box office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.
All tickets for the 2018 Eastern League Playoffs are also now on sale, starting as low as $5 with advanced purchase. All playoff games at Canal Park will include one of the team's famous themed post-game fireworks shows, unique promotions and in-game contests that have made RubberDucks baseball Northeast Ohio's home for affordable, family fun.
SATURDAY (7:05 p.m.) & SUNDAY (2:05 p.m.) HIGHLIGHTS vs. Harrisburg Senators:
GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - AUGUST 25 vs. HARRISBURG (7:05 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers/97.5 WONE
Probables: Harrisburg- RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 4.80) vs. Akron - RHP Kyle Dowdy (3-8, 6.48)
Scrubs Night: We're in the business of no lawsuits - just like Ted! Join us for Scrubs Night and meet Sam Lloyd aka Ted Buckland. We're super confident it will be a great night...or in Ted's case - not?
Ted Buckland Bobblehead - First 1,000 fans, presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General
Sam Lloyd Appearance - Sam Lloyd aka Ted Buckland from "Scrubs" will be visiting Canal Park!
VIP Meet & Greet w/ Sam Lloyd - get a private, limited audience meet & greet with Sam from 5-6 p.m., along with a guaranteed Ted Buckland giveaway, all-you-can-eat picnic, and seat for the game in the Serra Auto Park Fowl Territory! Sam will also be available at the Tiki Bar Stage area from 7 - 8 p.m. open to the public!
Shirts Off Our Backs - Saturday (Cream) Jersey Auction - Fans can bid and win the authentic, original game-worn cream jerseys that date back to the first RubberDucks' season in 2014!
Phil Collins Fireworks - Presented by Ohio Savings Bank
SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAY - AUGUST 26 vs. HARRISBURG (2:05 p.m.), presented by Akron Children's Hospital/KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit
Probables: Harrisburg - RHP Cesar Vargas (1-1, 4.91) vs. Akron - LHP Sean Brady (5-7, 4.89)
Mascot Birthday Bash: Fans can celebrate the mascots' birthdays by bring a new, unwrapped children's toy to the August 26 game and receive a special $7 ticket at the RubberDucks Box Office for the August 26 game. Toys will be donated to Summit County Children Services. Presented by Summit County Children Services.
A Celebration of Linner
Family FUNday - Play catch on the field before the game, get player autographs, enjoy a $2 hot dog and so much more! Presented by Akron Children's Hospital.
Kids Run The Bases - After the game, all kids are welcome to head onto the field and run the bases - just like after hitting a home run! Presented by Safelite Auto Glass.
The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2018 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 22nd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.
Limited Tickets Remain Tonight
