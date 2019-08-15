Sea Dogs Game Notes August 15th at Hartford

August 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (7-9, 3.74)

Hartford: LHP Jack Wynkoop (7-13, 3.64)

NEWS AND NOTES

FINAL TIME IN HARTFORD: The Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) meet for the final time this season at Dunkin Donuts Park, closing out a four-game series...With last night's split, Portland's streak of consecutive series wins was snapped at four...Following tonight's game, the 'Dogs open up a three-game series on Friday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) at Delta Dental Stadium.

RALLY IN GAME ONE: Portland took game one of last night's doubleheader with two runs in the top of the seventh inning...1B Jerry Downs tied the game with a double and LF Dylan Hardy picked up the game-winning RBI with a safety-squeeze...RHP Konner Wade (4-4) worked 6.1 innings on just one run to earn the win...LHP Dedgar Jimenez fanned the final two batters for his sixth save...Hartford took the nightcap, 2-0.

