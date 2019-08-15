Four Firework Shows, '79 Pirates Celebration up Next at PNG Field

August 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, play their last set of weekend games to kick off a six-game homestand on Friday, August 16 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

A pair of three-game series between the Curve and the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will feature four fireworks shows, the 40th Anniversary Celebration of the Pirates' last World Championship and a platform for several area charitable causes.

Themed firework shows will blast off on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday nights throughout the homestand.

On Sunday, August 18, the Curve will pay tribute to their parent club's 1979 World Series title against the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, the club they defeated 40 years ago. The ballclub will wear specialty '79 Pirates-inspired uniforms, presented by Sheetz. The jersey tops will be a mustard yellow color with "CURVE" across the chest to replicate the look of the "We Are Family" team that captured Pittsburgh's last baseball title. PNG Field will also welcome one of the team's key contributors with closer Kent Tekulve making an appearance at the ballpark, presented by Peoples.

The 1979 Pirates jersey auction on Sunday is among the charitable opportunities for fans to give back to great causes. The final specialty jerseys of the season will be auctioned off in the ballpark and on the LiveSource App to benefit Sheetz for the Kidz. The Altoona-based corporation and their employees formed Sheetz for the Kidz in 1992 to benefit their Sheetz for the Kidz Holiday Event, Make-A-Wish and Feeding America. ARC Federal Credit Union and the Curve will also be collecting black crew and ankle socks for troops stationed overseas in the Sock for Soldiers Drive on Sunday.

Former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will make a fundraising appearance at PNG Field on Monday, August 19. Foley, known as Cactus Jack among other personas in the ring, will be meeting with fans throughout the night to benefit Erin's Ride for Disabled Vets. A VIP Meet & Greet will be held with Foley that includes a grandstand ticket to the game, get multiple items signed and enjoy a conversation with the pro wrestling icon for $50. There will be a General Meet & Greet for $20, which does not include a ticket to the game and allows one signed item and a photo opportunity. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 877-99-CURVE or in person at the ballpark. A limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets will be available.

The annual Griffith Family Foundation Auction, presented by Good Funeral Home and Alto Reste Park, and "Find a Cure to Sideline Pancreatic Cancer" Night will take place on Saturday, August 17. The silent auction will be at the ballpark to raise funds for research for pancreatic cancer. Prostate Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Bedford Regional Urology, will take place on Tuesday, August 20.

Wednesday's homestand finale will be highlighted by Italian Heritage Night and meatball subs will be available at the concession stand behind home plate for $5.

The Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, will bring local live, pregame acts from RailTowne and Chris Vipond and The Stanley Street Band on Friday and Saturday.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Friday, August 16 vs. Bowie Baysox | 7 p.m. First Pitch | 6 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Beastie Boys FIREWORKS | Presented by FirstEnergy, Envision Laser Center & Clearfield Wholesale Paper

-FastPlay Friday, presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery | For fans 18 and older, text in the code of the week to receive a FREE FastPlay ticket

-Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, featuring live pregame music from RailTowne

-Clarion and Jefferson County Night | Presented by MEGA Rock

Saturday, August 17 vs. Bowie Baysox | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-U2 Theme FIREWORKS | Presented by Altoona Honda, Alto Reste Park & Good Funeral Home

-Griffith Family Foundation Auction | Presented by Alto Reste Park & Good Funeral Home

-Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, featuring live pregame music from Chris Vipond and the Stanley Street Band

Sunday, August 18 vs. Bowie Baysox | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Bon Jovi FIREWORKS | Presented by Sheetz & Senior Life

-1979 Pirates World Series 40th Anniversary Celebration

-'79 Pirates-style jerseys | Presented by Sheetz

-'79 Pirates-style jersey auction | Benefitting Sheetz for the Kidz

-Kent Tekulve appearance | Presented by Peoples

-Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club Game | Kids' Club members get a FREE ticket to every Sunday game | Signups are free and can be done

-Socks for Soldiers Drive | Taking contributions of black crew and ankle socks for soldiers stationed overseas | Presented by ARC Federal Credit Union

-Silver Steamers | Presented by Homewood at Martinsburg

Monday, August 19 vs. Hartford Yard Goats | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Mick Foley Fundraiser Appearance | All proceeds benefit Erin's Ride

-Mitsubishi Monday | Pick up FREE grandstand tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi for Monday's game at PNG Field

Tuesday, August 20 vs. Hartford Yard Goats | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Paul McCartney FIREWORKS | Presented by Southern Airways, J&P Auto Mart and Bedford Regional Urology

-Prostate Cancer Awareness Night | Presented by Bedford Regional Urology

-Two-for-Tuesday | 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Atlantic Broadband

Wednesday, August 21 vs. Hartford Yard Goats | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Italian Heritage Night | Meatball subs will be available at the concession stand behind home plate

-Guaranteed WINSday | Presented by Altoona Mirror | If the Curve win, get a free ticket of equal or lesser value to any Wednesday home game in 2019

-Wing Wednesday | Get boneless wings at the ballpark for 50 cents each

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

