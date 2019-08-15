Ponies Silenced by Fisher Cats as Rain Shortens Series Finale

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 1-0 Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium as the game was called after seven innings due to rain. Josh Palacios drove in the lone run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. The Ponies dropped the last three games of the four-game series.

New Hampshire's Cullen Large led the game off with a triple to left field. Palacios followed with a sac fly to deep right to drive him in. It was Palacios' 32nd RBI of the season.

RHP Tommy Wilson (4-5) was dominant as he tossed seven innings and gave up just the one run on two hits and one walk, while striking out seven. It was his third seven-inning performance in his last four outings.

Nate Pearson (1-4) earned his first win at the Double-A level as he allowed four hits, three walks, and struck out six over 5.2 innings.

The Ponies (25-32, 60-61) registered four hits and left seven on base. Barrett Barnes and Will Toffey each doubled. Toffey was on base twice as he also drew a walk.

The Rumble Ponies continue their homestand welcoming the Hartford Yard Goats for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 7:05 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:50 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies were shutout over the final 20.1 innings of the series... Large went 6-11 over the series.

