Fisher Cats Host Future Red Sox in Manchester this Weekend

August 15, 2019





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will host the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate) for the last time in 2019 this weekend, with three games of Ferocious Fun at Delta Dental Stadium from Friday, August 16 - Sunday, August 18.

The homestand includes Atlas Fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday, a 2020 magnet schedule giveaway on Saturday, and a fleece blanket giveaway to prepare fans for the offseason on Sunday. Friday night's festivities will be highlighted by Anchor-Night, a tribute to the 15-year anniversary of the movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

The Fisher Cats (22-23) will have a chance to play spoiler in the Eastern Division playoff race, as Portland (27-26) is the closest team within striking distance of first-place Reading (32-22) in the second half. The Sea Dogs are 4.5 games back with 20 to play.

New Hampshire is scheduled to face two of the Red Sox most promising young farmhands, with No. 1 prospect Bryan Mata on the hill Friday night, and reigning Eastern League Player of the Month Daniel McGrath scheduled to start on Saturday. McGrath incredibly allowed just one earned run in the month of July, posting a 0.24 ERA in six starts (37 innings).

If not for McGrath, Fisher Cats SS Kevin Smith would have been the clear favorite for July Player of the Month, leading the Eastern League with 8 HRs and ranking second with a .333 batting average and 18 RBIs in just 20 games.

Friday, August 16 @ 7:05 p.m. - Anchor-Night: Stay Classy NH + Choose PT + Atlas Fireworks

The Fisher Cats will pay tribute to the 15th anniversary of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy throughout the ballgame, which will be followed by an Atlas Fireworks show thanks to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The Fisher Cats will team up with the New Hampshire Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association to promote #ChoosePT, which encourages patients to treat pain with physical therapy instead of opioids.

Saturday, August 17 @ 7:05 p.m. - 2020 Magnet Schedule Giveaway + Atlas Fireworks

The Fisher Cats are already making plans for 2020 -- now you can too! AAA Northern New England presents a 2020 magnet schedule giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, along with a postgame Atlas Fireworks show.

Sunday, August 18 @ 1:35 p.m. - Fleece Blanket Giveaway + Firefighter Appreciation Day + Kids Run the Bases + Mountain Men Sunday

The first 1,000 fans will receive a fleece blanket from Eastern Propane & Oil for the impending chill of baseball's offseason. It's the penultimate Mountain Men Sunday of the season, with Kids Run the Bases thanks to the NH State Liquor Commission, Division of Enforcement.

For tickets to these games or any other, visit NHFisherCats.com, call (603) 641-2005 or stop by the Fisher Cats box office at One Line Drive in Manchester.

