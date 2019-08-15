Baysox Release 2020 Schedule

BOWIE, Md. - The Bowie Baysox released the club's 2020 schedule this week as the team returns for its 28th season. The Baysox open the season at home on Thursday, April 9, against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:35 p.m.

Bowie begins the road portion of the season in Richmond on Thursday, April 16, when the Route 301 rivals complete their early home-and-home portion of the schedule with a four-game series at The Diamond.

Over the course of the season, the Baysox will play 70 home games over 12 home stands with the Prince George's Stadium finale occurring on Sunday, August 30, at 1:35 p.m. against the Trenton Thunder, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The Baysox play their fellow Western Division rivals a total of 88 times, with the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) and Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) each facing Bowie 20 times. The Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) face Bowie 18 times, while the Squirrels (16 times) and the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)(14 times) wrap up the West.

Play against the Eastern Division begins on May 26, when Bowie makes a trip to Connecticut for a three-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) before returning home for a three-game set against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) May 29-31. The Goats play the Baysox 13 times in 2020, more than any other Eastern Division opponent.

The Thunder and Ponies play Bowie 11 and 10 times, respectively, while the Baysox play a home-and-home series against the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies), Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays).

The Baysox will host the club's annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 4, with a 6:35 p.m. tilt against Akron in the opener of the three-game series.

Night games on Monday through Thursday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m. from April until the last full week of June. The Baysox will play all Friday games during the 2020 season at 7:05 p.m.

Starting in late June, all games Monday through Thursday will be moved back to 7:05 p.m. All Saturday games will continue to be played at 6:35 p.m., while all Sunday home games will start at the same 1:35 p.m.

Exceptions to those times include the lone 1:35 p.m. game on a Saturday (4/11 vs. Richmond), four 11:05 a.m. games (4/28, 4/29 vs. Harrisburg; 5/13 vs. Harrisburg; 5/21 vs. Richmond), and two 12:05 p.m. games (7/29 vs. Erie; 8/13 vs. Reading).

In total, Bowie will play 13 home games in April, 13 in May, 14 in June, 15 in July and 15 in August. For a printable version of the schedule, go to Baysox.com.

2020 Month-By-Month Home Schedule

Month Dates Opponent

April 9-11 Richmond

13-15 Erie

23-26 Akron

27-29 Harrisburg

May 7-10 Akron

11-13 Harrisburg

19-21 Richmond

29-31 Binghamton

June 9-11 Harrisburg

12-14 Portland

19-22 Hartford

23-27 Harrisburg

July 4-6 Akron

7-9 Richmond

16-19 Altoona

27-29 Erie

30-31 Altoona

August 1-2 Altoona

11-13 Reading

14-16 New Hampshire

24-26 Altoona

27-30 Trenton

