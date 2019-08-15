Rumble Ponies Game Notes #121: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-31, 60-60) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-32, 53-68) - 6:35PM

August 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(25-31, 60-60), 5th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS

(22-32, 53-68), 6th Eastern Division

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Thursday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Tommy Wilson (4-4, 4.97 ERA) vs. RHP Nate Pearson (0-4, 2.84 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Fisher Cats conclude their four-game series at NYSEG Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: New Hampshire edged Binghamton 1-0 Wednesday night. Christian Williams drove in the game's only run with an RBI single in the top of the fourth. The Ponies left seven runners stranded, including two in each of the fourth, fifth and ninth innings. Yennsy Diaz earned the win as he sprinkled three hits and four strikeouts over five innings. David Peterson allowed one run on five hits and three strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

STINGY PITCHING: Over the first three games this series, Binghamton pitchers have allowed just one earned run and three unearned in 23 innings. In all three games, the starter lasted at least 5.2 innings. The bullpen has tossed 5.1 scoreless frames.

PONIES LOOK FOR SERIES SPLIT: The Rumble Ponies are looking to avoid dropping a fifth straight series. Binghamton lost three out of four to Erie and dropped two of three to Akron, Harrisburg and Hartford.

LARGE'S BIG SERIES: Cullen Large is 5-9 with one RBI over the first three games of the series. These are his first five hits at the Double-A level. He went 2-4 on Wednesday after going 3-5 with a double and one RBI in Tuesday's doubleheader. He was called up from Dunedin (A+) on August 6.

CATS TURN TO TOP-PROSPECT PEARSON: Nate Pearson takes the mound for New Hampshire. He is the second-ranked prospect in the Blue Jays organization and 14th across baseball, according to MLB.com. The righty pitched a perfect inning of relief in the 2019 MLB Futures Game last month. He is 0-4 with a 2.84 ERA in 15 starts for the Fisher Cats after being called up from Dunedin (A+) on May 6.

HIGH AVERAGE VS. HIGH ERA REVISITED: Entering the series, the Rumble Ponies had the second highest batting average in the Eastern League at .246 and the Fisher Cats had the worst ERA at 3.90. Over the course of the three games so far, the Ponies are hitting .176 (13-74). The Cats have lowered their ERA to 3.85.

PONIES TO HONOR DEPOSIT SOFTBALL TEAM: Prior to tonight's game, the Deposit Central High School softball team will be honored for winning its fourth Class D New York State Championship in the last five years. The Lady Jacks completed the season a perfect 23-0 and defeated Alfred-Almond 8-0 in the state title game on June 15. Pitcher Makenzie Stiles was named the 2019 Gatorade New York State Softball Player of the Year.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies begin a three-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats Friday evening at NYSEG Stadium at 7:05PM. RHP Tony Dibrell takes the mound for the Ponies.

Eastern League Stories from August 15, 2019

