Flying Squirrels Are Back Home Beginning Friday for Six-Game Homestand

FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are back home for the next-to-last homestand of the 2019 season with six games at The Diamond coming up Friday through Wednesday. The homestand features fireworks, a specialty jersey auction and three giveaways.

Including the upcoming homestand, the Flying Squirrels have just 10 home games remaining in the 2019 season. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

The homestand begins on Friday with the opener of a three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

The Flying Squirrels continue their season-long Copa de la Diversión initiative on Friday with the team transforming to Las Ardillas Voladoras. The first 1,000 15 and older with receive a Lucha Nutzy bobblehead presented by Mountain Dew. Plus, kids 14 and younger can run the bases following the game presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

For Saturday's game, the Flying Squirrels host Squirrelstock, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with live pregame music by Grateful Dead cover band The Hashbury Collective and a special themed In-Your-Face Fireworks show following the game. The team will also be wearing custom-designed tie-dye "Summer of '69" jerseys, and the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned benefiting the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond.

The series against the Senators concludes on Sunday afternoon with Video Game Madness. Kids are invited to arrive early to play "MLB: The Show" inside a GameTruck from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans 14 and younger will receive a Flying Squirrels 8-bit "Gamer" T-shirt. Before the game, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m. presented by Nesquik. Following the game, kids 14 and younger can run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

The Flying Squirrels welcome the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, to begin a three-game series on Monday night.

Monday Is Dog Adoption Day, and the Flying Squirrels are asking fans to help find some pups a new home. Monday is Bark in the Park presented by VCA Animal Hopital, and dogs are admitted free. Fans are also invited down to the field from 5:45-6:05 p.m. to walk their dogs around the warning track in a Pregame Pooch Parade.

The series continues on Tuesday with Go Nuts! Night. As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series celebrating the Flying Squirrels' 10th season, the first 1,500 fans 15 and older will receive a T-shirt celebrating former Flying Squirrels mascot, Zinger, presented by Seredni Tire.

The homestand wraps up on Wednesday with RVA Night presented by James River Air, celebrating all things RVA. It's also Wine Up Wednesday, with $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies available at the wine cart in the Funnville Fan Zone on the main concourse from 5:30-7 p.m.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Friday, August 16 vs. Harrisburg Senators

7:05 p.m. | Gates open at 6 p.m. | TICKETS

Ardillas Voladoras Lucha Nutzy Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 15 and older presented by Mountain Dew

Chin Music Retirement Party: After six seasons, the Flying Squirrels and Center of the Universe Brewing are retiring Chin Music. Fans 21 & older can purchase Chin Music, plus they can sample and vote on new flavors for the Flying Squirrels and COTU's new beer that will debut in 2020

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine: Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Saturday, August 17 vs. Harrisburg Senators

6:05 p.m. | Gates open at 5 p.m. | TICKETS

In-Your-Face Fireworks & Squirrelstock: The Flying Squirrels celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with live pregame music and a special themed fireworks show from up close and inside the fences following the game presented by Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond.

Summer of '69 Tye-Dye Jersey Auction: The Flying Squirrels will celebrate the Summer of '69 by wearing custom-designed tie-dye jerseys, complete with groovy lettering, psychedelic flowers and a rad peace sign on the left sleeve. Proceeds from the Summer of '69 jersey auction benefit the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond.

Sunday, August 18 vs. Harrisburg Senators

1:05 p.m. | Gates open at noon | TICKETS

Video Game Madness & 8-Bit Squirrels Youth T-shirt Giveaway presented by British Swim School for the first 1,000 fans 14 and younger

Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik: Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.

Monday, August 19 vs. Erie SeaWolves

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | TICKETS

Dog Adoption Day & Pregame Pooch Parade presented by VCA Animal Hospital: The Flying Squirrels want your help finding some pups a new home. Fans are invited down to the field to walk their dogs around the warning track from 5:45-6:05 p.m.

Bark in the Park: Dogs are admitted free in Funnville every Monday home game! Please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet. (Sections 101-103, 203-204 and General Admission first base side).

Fredericksburg Night

Tuesday, August 20 vs. Erie SeaWolves

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | TICKETS

Go Nuts! Night & Zinger T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Seredni Tire: As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the first 1,500 fans 15 & older receive a T-shirt celebrating the Flying Squirrels former jovial acorn mascot, Zinger.

Tribute to the Peanut Night presented by the Virginia Peanut Growers Association, Inc.: Celebrate Virginia's most famous nut, the peanut! The night will feature peanut prizes, an appearance by the NUTmobile and a peanut butter drive.

Wednesday, August 21 vs. Erie SeaWolves

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | TICKETS

RVA Night presented by James River Air: Celebrate all things RVA during the final Wednesday home game of the season

Wine Up Wednesdays: Enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 PM. (Available at the wine cart located in the Funnville Fan Zone on the main concourse)

For tickets or more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, call 804-359-FUNN (3866) or stop by the Flying Squirrels offices at The Diamond.

