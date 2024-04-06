Scott Kingery's RBI Triple Proves Decisive as 'Pigs Rally Past Red Wings

April 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester, New York - In their first game back after four consecutive postponements, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-2) rallied from a 4-1 deficit to claim a 5-4 series-opening win over the Rochester Red Wings (2-2) on Saturday afternoon at Innovative Field.

The 'Pigs drew first blood in the top of the fourth. A walk and an error put runners at first and second with one out for Jordan Luplow who produced a sacrifice fly to start the scoring.

Rochester answered back in the bottom half of the frame. With two outs and the bases loaded, Drew Millas worked a walk to force home the tying run. Jack Dunn then ripped a triple to left-center, clearing the bases, and putting Rochester ahead 4-1.

A quick answer back tied the game for the 'Pigs. Kody Clemens ripped a single with one out and the bases loaded, driving home two. Later in the frame a wild pitch allowed Scott Kingery to score from third and tie the game.

In the top of the sixth, Matt Kroon singled with two outs and then stole second. Kingery pummeled a triple to right-center to score Kroon, putting the 'Pigs ahead for good 5-4.

Taylor Lehman (1-0) recorded the win in relief for the IronPigs, going 0.2 innings, allowing one hit.

Richard Bleier (0-1) suffered the loss for the Red Wings, getting tagged for one run on three hits in 1.1 innings, striking out one.

Jose Ruiz (S, 1) pitched a perfect ninth to secure his first save of the year for the 'Pigs.

The two sides wrap up their series with a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. RHP Mick Abel (0-0, -.--) will start game one for the IronPigs and Tyler Phillips (0-0, 1.50) will go in game two. Rochester lines up DJ Herz (0-0, -.--) for game one and Joan Adon (0-1, 7.71) for game two.

