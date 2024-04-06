Bisons Outslug Worcester for 10-6 Win Saturday

WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons survived a six-run inning by the Worcester Red Sox to secure 10-6 victory on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

Buffalo scored first for the fourth straight game after Spencer Horwitz led off the game with a walk. The Herd designated hitter would record four walks, reaching base in all six plate appearances in the win. Addison Barger drove in the game's first run with an RBI single to right field, giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

The team expanded the lead to 3-0 in the next inning when Steward Berroa collected an RBI base hit that scored Payton Henry. It was followed two batters later by a bases loaded walk to Rafael Lantigua. The walk was one of three issued by WooSox starter Brian Van Belle. The right hander received a no decision.

Bisons starter Chad Dallas faced the minimum in the first inning and worked around a pair of walks in the second to preserve the three-run lead. However, all of Worcester's six run would come against the right hander in the bottom of the third inning.

The Red Sox sent 11 batters to the plate in their big inning which saw eight straight reach base against Dallas. However, Worcester would record just three more base hits over the final six innings in the defeat.

The Herd answered back with two runs in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to a run. Back-to-back RBI base hits by Horwitz and Lantigua forced the WooSox to go to the bullpen up 6-5. Justin Hagenman was able to record the final out of the inning but would be touched for four runs overall and the loss.

Will Robertson put Buffalo back in front for good with a two-run home run off of the Worcester reliever. The outfielder's second homer of the season also scored Damiano Palmegiani, giving Buffalo a 7-6 lead.

Buffalo scored three more times in the top of the sixth to finish the scoring and a four-run advantage. Henry's two-run base hit expanded the team's lead to 9-7 and was followed by a balk that scored an additional run.

The two teams will conclude their five-game series on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park. Right hander Yariel Rodriguez starts for the second time against Worcester this week. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

