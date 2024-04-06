Clippers and Storm Chasers Split Doubleheader

The Columbus Clippers split a doubleheader on Thursday against the Omaha Storm Chasers following a lengthy rain delay at Huntington Park.

In the first game of the evening, the Clippers picked up their second win of the season with the club's second straight 3-0 shutout over Omaha. Right-hander Ben Lively struck out three on just one hit over 3.0 innings in a rehab assignment, followed by scoreless appearances by Jaime Barria, Erik Sabrowski, and Tanner Burns.

Myles Straw and Kyle Manzardo each drove in a run in the 3rd inning with sacrifice flies, and Daniel Schneemann dashed home on a wild pitch in the 6th to make it 3-0 Clippers.

Columbus nearly pulled out the nightcap as well after Micah Pries hit a 6th inning two-run triple and came home on a Raynel Delgado groundout to take a 4-3 lead into the final frame. A two-run, two-out long ball by Omaha's Logan Porter put the Storm Chasers ahead for good 5-4, pinning the loss on reliever Franco Aleman.

The Clippers will be back in action against Omaha on Friday evening at Huntington Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

