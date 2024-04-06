April 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

IOWA CUBS (3-4) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (4-3)

Saturday, April 6 - 3:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-0 0.00) vs. LHP Brant Hurter (0-1, 15.00)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs host the Toledo Mud Hens tonight in the fifth of a six-game series today...right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski is expected to make his second start for the I-Cubs vs. the Mud Hens left-hander starter Brant Hurter...in his last outing on March 31, Wesneski pitched 3.0 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits with two strikeouts in Iowa's 2-0 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park.

IOWA'S COMEBACK FALLS SHORT: The Iowa Cubs had their comeback bid fall just short by a score of 4-3 last night versus the Toledo Mud Hens...after the first three frames went scoreless, the Mud Hens took the lead in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs...Bligh Madris drove in the first run on a double to right field...one batter later, Dillon Dingler scored Madris with a base knock to center...Toledo tacked on another run courtesy of Madris' second double of the game in the fifth to make it 3-0...in the eighth inning the Iowa bats finally came alive...with the bases loaded, Pete Crow-Armstrong scored on a flyout off the bat of Matt Mervis...David Bote then stepped up to the plate and tied the game at 3-3 with a 415-foot home run over the left field wall...the Mud Hens immediately answered, however...Akil Baddoo led off the top of the ninth with a double and eventually came around to score the winning run on a Keston Hiura single back up the middle.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Iowa's loss last night gives them a 2-2 record at Principal Park during the 2024 campaign...in the 2023 season, Iowa posted a 42-31 (.575) record at home which marked the third most home victories in the International League West division, trailing leader St. Paul who tallied a 47-27 (.635) home record...the 42 wins at Principal Park were the most by an I-Cubs team since the 2013 club went 44-28 (.611) at home.

VS. THE MUD HENS: The I-Cubs are opposing the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit) in a six-game series for the first time this season...Iowa has won two of the four games this series and have outscored the Mud Hens 19-16...Iowa and Toledo played 18 times last season with Toledo taking the season series 11-7, outscoring Iowa 112-93 (-19)... the I-Cubs and the Mud Hens will play three six-game series against each other this year, including tonight-April 7, June 4-9 at Iowa and Aug. 20-25 at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.

PCA LEADS IOWA TO VICTORY: The Cubs No. 1 ranked prospect and No. 16 in all of baseball (MLB.com) Pete Crow-Armstrong put on a show in the I-Cubs 5-1 win over Toledo Thursday night...the 22-year-old went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI, finishing just a triple shy of the cycle which has not been done by an I-Cub since Ryan Court on July 20, 2018 vs. New Orleans...he hit the first leadoff home run by an I-Cub since Yonathan Perlaza on June 20, 2023 vs. Memphis...Crow-Armstrong also added a stolen base (his third of the season) which gave him his eighth career game in which he has hit a home run and stole a base...he is one of two players in the minor leagues with at least five extra-base hits and three stolen bases this season, along with Nashville's (Milwaukee) outfielder Brewer Hicklen.

START ME UP: Chris Clarke made his second start of the season last night and allowed just one run across 3.1 innings with two strikeouts...Thursday night, Iowa's starting pitcher Thomas Pannone earned the win as he pitched 5.2 innings and allowed just two hits, one walk and struck out seven...it marked the first win by an I-Cubs starting pitcher and was the longest outing by a starter this season...Pannone has thrown 10.2 scoreless innings this season with 11 strikeouts and is the lone pitcher in the minor leagues to have pitched at least 10.2 scoreless innings and have allowed five or less hits...Iowa's starting pitchers have posted a 1.52 ERA (4 ER in 23.2 IP) with 21 strikeouts through their first seven games this season which leads the International League, ahead of second-best Indianapolis (1.90).

APRIL SHOWERS: Iowa has won two of their first four games in April and have been led by their pitching as the staff has recorded a 3.00 ERA (22 ER in 66.0 IP) with 80 strikeouts...Iowa's 80 strikeouts lead the International League and their 3.00 ERA ranks third, trailing leader, Gwinnett (2.11 ERA)...the I-Cubs got off to a strong start last season as they posted a 16-8 record through April...Iowa won seven of their first 10 games, including each of their first four, outscoring their opponents 81-69 (+12) during that span...in 23 April games, the I-Cubs hit .292 (226-for-773) with 49 doubles, 6 triples, 39 home runs and 29 stolen bases while pitching to a 5.37 ERA (117 ER in 196.0 IP) with 218 strikeouts.

